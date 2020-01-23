Surgery center to open at United Medical Park

WATERLOO – The outpatient surgery department inside United Medical Park currently owned and operated by UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital will convert to an independent ambulatory surgery center effective Feb. 1.

The Surgery Center at United Medical Park, located at 1731 W Ridgeway Ave. in Waterloo, will focus on providing a wide range of high-quality, lower-cost same-day surgical procedures including orthopedics, ear, nose and throat, ophthalmology, urology, pain management, neurosurgery and podiatry.

Since the surgery center is currently classified as a hospital outpatient department, the transition will include a re-certification process. It is anticipated to take 10-12 weeks to earn certification from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

After the final case is completed on Jan. 31, scheduled surgeries will take place at Allen Hospital until the new surgery center is fully certified, which is expected to occur in April.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0