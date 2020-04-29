Surge in cases batters Cedar Valley hospitals

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO — Normally a bubbly, optimistic presence at county briefings, Peoples Clinic co-medical director Dr. Sharon Duclos took to the podium Monday on the verge of tears.

Duclos, along with medical directors from Black Hawk County’s two hospital systems, MercyOne and UnityPoint, described the surge in COVID-19 patients who have to be hospitalized and the health care workers on the front lines, wearing raincoats instead of medical gowns and cloth masks over their scarce N95 masks.

But it is the patients not allowed to have their family by their side, even as they lay dying, that is most devastating to Duclos.

“You see the impact on the family who have to sit at home and can’t be with their loved one, who have to FaceTime when somebody is going through one of the most traumatic experiences of their life,” Duclos said. “I’ve never seen that before in my life as a physician.”

As of Monday, Black Hawk County had registered 1,346 cases of coronavirus in the county, the highest number of cases in the state, and as of Tuesday had the state’s third-highest number of deaths, at 12.

The county also had the fourth-highest infection rate per capita, with 1% of the population infected. Officials estimate they’ve so far tested 2,500 county residents.