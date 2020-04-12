Support local businesses with new Buy Local partnership

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Local businesses are a linchpin of our Cedar Valley community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace.

Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides Cedar Valley businesses a timely boost while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online/eCommerce sites. Our local businesses need this important revenue to help them through this difficult time.

Every little bit helps right now. Check out The Courier’s Buy Local page at localbusiness.lee.net/courier to see the local businesses that are offering gift cards through this partnership.

David Adams is general manager of the Courier.

