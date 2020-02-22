Support groups to meet at Waverly hospital

WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center will host the following support groups:

“Healthy You Surgical Weight Loss Support Group, 6 to 7 p.m. March 2, Tendrils Rooftop Garden (Red Lot/Tendrils Event Entrance). Lisa Coleman, RDN/LD, WHC nutrition therapy, will discuss “Eat Right, Bite by Bite,” the theme for National Nutrition Month 2020. This group is intended for those who have undergone a surgical weight loss procedure, as well as those who are considering surgery.

Alzheimer’s/Dementia Music Therapy and Caregiver Support Group, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Carstensen-Gruben Room (Orange Lot/Entrance). Jessica Fairbanks, manager/owner of Home Care Assistance of the Cedar Valley, will present “Dementia Live.” Caregivers are encouraged to bring their loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia to share in a separate music therapy session, led by WHC’s board-certified music therapist. No musical background is needed.

Breastfeeding Support Group, 1 to 2 p.m. March 5, Carstensen-Gruben Room. The group is offered to families with any age breastfeeding child, and strives to help mothers and babies learn from other moms.

