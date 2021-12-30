Support groups meeting at Waverly Health Center

WAVERLY – Various support groups are meeting next week at Waverly Health Center to begin the New Year. Here are the events scheduled for Monday through Jan. 8:

Healthy You Surgical Weight Loss Support Group, 6 to 8 p.m. Monday. This session’s topic is “How to Incorporate Movement into Your Life,” presented by Sheena Frey, CHC, community health specialist. Group meets quarterly on Mondays in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Masks are required. Call (319) 352-8033 with questions.

Alzheimer’s/Dementia and Caregiver Support Group, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. This group is currently meeting via conference call. To participate, call (312) 874-7636 and enter conference ID 88704. Call (319) 483-4118 with questions.

Finding Support for Families of Children with Special Needs, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Guest speaker is Marigrace Porcelli, CPST, Iowa Special Needs Child Passenger Safety coordinator for Blank Children’s Hospital. Her presentation is virtual, but the group is meeting in person for those who choose to attend that way. Anyone who is a family member or care provider for a child with special health care needs may attend. Group will meet in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC and via Google Meet.

To join via Google Meet, visit meet.google.com/cpc-qbeo-vfk or join via phone by dialing +1 304-774-5104 and entering PIN 188 461 057#.

Call (319) 352-5644 with questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0