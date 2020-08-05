Supervisors approve bid to bring solar power to county buildings

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County supervisors awarded a bid to bring solar power to seven county buildings on Tuesday.
The supervisors voted to hire Eagle Point Solar of Dubuque to install panels at the Pinecrest Building, the conservation office on Airline Highway, the sheriff’s office training facility and road department and shop buildings on Longfellow Avenue and Elk Run Road.
“This will have a huge environmental and positive economic impact for the next couple of generations. This project is the equivalent of planting nearly 400,000 trees. It’s the equivalent of not burning over 16 million pounds of coal, not mining that,” said Supervisor Chris Schwartz.
Supervisor Tom Little cast the lone “no” vote. He said he supported the project but raised concerns about the county’s uncertain financial future in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The project will cost $950,832. Eagle Point’s bid wasn’t the lowest, but the county’s Alternative Energy Committee recommended the company based on array sizes and reviews by experts.
“Eagle Point’s design met more of our criteria in terms of what was best for the county in terms of costs per kilowatt,” said Rory Geving, the county’s maintenance superintendent.
The Pinecrest array will be installed on the ground next to the building, and the other panels will be installed on rooftops, Geving said. He said the buildings will continue to be hooked to the electrical grid for power on cloudy days.
The county earlier installed solar power at the Hartman Reserve Nature Center.
Geving said the committee likely will continue its work and look for ways to bring solar power to the county’s largest buildings — the courthouse and the sheriff’s office.
The current project doesn’t include the courthouse or the sheriff’s office.
