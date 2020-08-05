Supervisors approve bid to bring solar power to county buildings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County supervisors awarded a bid to bring solar power to seven county buildings on Tuesday.

The supervisors voted to hire Eagle Point Solar of Dubuque to install panels at the Pinecrest Building, the conservation office on Airline Highway, the sheriff’s office training facility and road department and shop buildings on Longfellow Avenue and Elk Run Road.

“This will have a huge environmental and positive economic impact for the next couple of generations. This project is the equivalent of planting nearly 400,000 trees. It’s the equivalent of not burning over 16 million pounds of coal, not mining that,” said Supervisor Chris Schwartz.

Supervisor Tom Little cast the lone “no” vote. He said he supported the project but raised concerns about the county’s uncertain financial future in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project will cost $950,832. Eagle Point’s bid wasn’t the lowest, but the county’s Alternative Energy Committee recommended the company based on array sizes and reviews by experts.

“Eagle Point’s design met more of our criteria in terms of what was best for the county in terms of costs per kilowatt,” said Rory Geving, the county’s maintenance superintendent.