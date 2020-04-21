Supervisor to moderate online Earth Day talk

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz will moderate a virtual Earth Day town hall organized by Americans for Democratic Action Iowa, The Environmental Defense Fund Action, and the Cedar Prairie Sierra Club.
The town hall will be broadcast live on Facebook at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
You can watch the live-stream at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/AmericansForDemocraticActionIowa/
Panelist include:
- Kamyar Enshayan, director of the UNI Center for Energy and Environmental Education: Within Our Means-Changing Habits and Culture to Improve the Climate
- Clark Porter, family farmer and watershed advocate: Regenerative Farming Practices and Management of Watersheds
- Jeremy Bernstein, Iowa organizer for the Environmental Defense Fund: Taking action and telling your story to save the climate.
Submit questions live on Facebook or by emailing chris@adaction.org
RSVP on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/events/228683284905393/?active_tab=about
