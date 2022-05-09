 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Supervisor candidate Glen Keith holds event Thursday

  • 0

WATERLOO -- Glen Keith, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and teacher, is hosting a meet and greet from from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday for his Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors campaign. The event will be at Single Speed Brewing Company in Waterloo, 325 Commercial St. The public is welcome to attend. Keith will discuss his vision and issues facing citizens of Black Hawk County.

More details about Keith and the event can be found on his candidate Facebook page, @GlenKeith4Supervisor or www.glenkeithleads.com.

Bremer County Fair Association Celebrate Start to Laying the Groundwork for New Fairgrounds - 4/29/22

Bremer County Fair Association Celebrate Start to Laying the Groundwork for New Fairgrounds - 4/29/22

1 of 4
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mountain collapses as people run for cover in China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News