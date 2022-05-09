Supervisor candidate Glen Keith holds event Thursday

WATERLOO -- Glen Keith, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and teacher, is hosting a meet and greet from from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday for his Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors campaign. The event will be at Single Speed Brewing Company in Waterloo, 325 Commercial St. The public is welcome to attend. Keith will discuss his vision and issues facing citizens of Black Hawk County.
More details about Keith and the event can be found on his candidate Facebook page,
@GlenKeith4Supervisor or www.glenkeithleads.com.
Bremer Fair - 2
The Bremer County Fair Association was joined by Waverly city officials, to celebrate the milestone of starting the groundwork at the future site of the new fairgrounds.
Bremer Fair - 3
The Bremer County Fair Association was joined by 4-H members to celebrate the milestone of starting the groundwork at the future site of the new fairgrounds.
Bremer Fair - 4
4-H members celebrate the milestone of beginning groundwork at the future site of the new Bremer County Fairgrounds.
Bremer Fair - 5
The Bremer County Fair Association celebrated a milestone, the start of groundwork at the future site of the new fairgrounds.
