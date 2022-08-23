Sunday's Farm Crawl to feature Waterloo farms, backyard and community gardens

WATERLOO — The Rooted Carrot Co-op Market is inviting the community on the Cedar Valley Regional Food and Farm Network Farm Crawl. Join members and non-members on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 12 to 4 p.m. in visiting Waterloo farms, backyard gardens and community gardens.

The Farm Crawl is an opportunity for community members to learn how your food is grown and learn about local producers' growing practices. The event is free and open to all ages and the public.

To carpool, arrive at Cunningham School parking lot, 1224 Mobile St., Waterloo, at 11:30 a.m.

Following the crawl, there will be a social gathering for members and non-members at We Arose Garden, 300 Peek St., Waterloo, from 4 to 6 p.m. Please bring a lawn chair if participating in the social. Light refreshments will be served.

Featured locations are: We Arose Gardens; Charlotte’s Garden, 416 Ricker St.; Sugar Hill, 600 Webster St.; Jesse Cosby, 1112 Mobile St.; Northeast Iowa Food Bank, 261 Vinton St.; Litteaur’s Garden Produce, 4929 Weiden Road; People’s Clinic Community Garden,936 Walnut St.; Cook’s Fruits and Veg,3724 Sage Road; Hope Tree Acres, 1420 W Donald St.; Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 1927 E. Orange Road; and Dr. Walter Cunningham School Garden; 1224 Mobile St.

More information can be found online at cvfoodfarmnetwork.org/farm-crawl-2022.