CLERMONT – The 38th annual Union Sunday School Concert Series will continue Sunday with a performance by Sally and Glen Boie and Ruth Schlatter, all of Hawkeye, and Bonnie Loomis of Greene.
The recital begins at 2:30 p.m. at 406 Larrabee Ave.
Sally Boie has been a church organist for more than 60 years. Along with her husband, Glen, she sings with the Winnebago International Travelers, the Frustrated Maestros at FMCA Motorhome Rallies, and in a church choir in Arizona.
Schlatter has sung in choirs and at weddings, funerals, church services, and assisted living and nursing home facilities. Loomis has sung in gospel concerts, directed choirs, and entertained at nursing homes and civic events.
Following the concert, the Clermont Historical Society will provide refreshments at the Clermont Opera House, a block from the Union Sunday School. The concert and tea are free.
The annual Union Sunday School Concert Series features performances by trained musicians on the largest Kimball pipe organ in the United States. Built in 1896, the organ was a gift presented by former Iowa Gov. William Larrabee to his daughter, Anna, who was the church’s organist for more than 60 years.
