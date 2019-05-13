{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO – A smoldering fire caused minor smoke damage to an Elk Run Heights home over the weekend.

The resident at 298 Toneff Drive noticed smoke when he returned home around 3:13 p.m. Sunday.

Waterloo firefighters found a fire burning in a crawlspace under a water heater near a porch area and put out the flames before they could spread, said Battalion Chief Troy Luck with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

No injuries were reported.

