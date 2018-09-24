WATERLOO — As part of Earth Science Week activities, BMC Aggregates, along with the Earth Science Department at the University of Northern Iowa, will sponsor the Sunday at the Quarry event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 7 at the BMC Aggregates Raymond Quarry, 6900 Dubuque Road.
It is located just east of Raymond. The theme is is “Everyone’s A Miner.” This year, the program presentations have been expanded to include special presentations related to finding resources, accessing resources, how to use resources, conserving resources and resource demands for the future.
Program participants and presentations include University of Northern Iowa Earth Science Department, Iowa Geological Survey, Black Hawk County Soil and Water District Watershed Program, Black Hawk Gem and Mineral Society, City of Waterloo, Iowa Flood Center, Iowa Learning Farms Conservation Station, University of Iowa Mobile Museum and Cedar Falls Utilities.
There will be programs, activities and information for everyone, including Scouts, school groups, youth organizations, the general public and anyone interested in the Earth sciences. Everyone will have the opportunity to do rock, fossil and mineral collecting with the Gem and Mineral Society and do a geology tour of the quarry.
Also, for the past several years, BMC Aggregates has supplied area educators with the Earth Science Week tool kits produced by the American Geological Institute which include posters, activities and information including subject matter CDs. This year the tool kits will again be available from BMC Aggregates at no charge.
Contact the BMC Aggregates Elk Run Heights office at 235-6583 to order one.
