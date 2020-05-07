Sumner theater group cancels performance

SUMNER -- Sumner Community Theater has postponed its performance of "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" until April 23-25, 2021.
Due to social distancing recommendations, participants have not been able to practice nor get sets, props and costumes ready. "We thank those who have taken part and spent their precious time on this play production," organizers said on Facebook.
The directors have informed the cast about the future production and the guidelines being used for it.
