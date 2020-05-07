Sumner theater group cancels performance

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

SUMNER -- Sumner Community Theater has postponed its performance of "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" until April 23-25, 2021.

Due to social distancing recommendations, participants have not been able to practice nor get sets, props and costumes ready. "We thank those who have taken part and spent their precious time on this play production," organizers said on Facebook.