Sumner man dead, a teen hurt in Fayette County crash

WESTGATE --- One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash outside Westgate on Monday.
According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Kason Thomas Judisch, 18, of Sumner, was driving a 2008 Chevy Impala in the area of W Avenue and 100th Street west of town around 10:44 a.m. when the Impala collided with a 2000 Ford F-350 pickup driven by 53-year-old Thomas William Simmons.
Simmons, also of Sumner, died at the scene, and . Judisch was transported to Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse, Wis., with serious injuries.
The accident remains under investigation.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Westgate EMS and Fire Department, Oelwein Mercy Ambulance, Iowa Department of Transportation and the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
Photos: Missing children in Iowa
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.