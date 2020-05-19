Sumner man dead, a teen hurt in Fayette County crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WESTGATE --- One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash outside Westgate on Monday.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Kason Thomas Judisch, 18, of Sumner, was driving a 2008 Chevy Impala in the area of W Avenue and 100th Street west of town around 10:44 a.m. when the Impala collided with a 2000 Ford F-350 pickup driven by 53-year-old Thomas William Simmons.

Simmons, also of Sumner, died at the scene, and . Judisch was transported to Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse, Wis., with serious injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Westgate EMS and Fire Department, Oelwein Mercy Ambulance, Iowa Department of Transportation and the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.