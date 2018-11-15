CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Valley workforce needs were the topic of a daylong summit Tuesday that brought together more than 300 business officials, human resource managers, educators and community leaders at Central Rivers Area Education Agency.
The Future Ready Iowa Cedar Valley Summit was among 18 that have been held around the state to address problems of worker shortages now and in the coming years. Jim Wohlpart, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of Northern Iowa, explained that Iowa is facing a “middle skills gap.” In this area, that includes a range of career fields from computer technology and health care to child care and cosmetology.
“Employers simply cannot find sufficient employees,” he told the audience, to fill the positions.
The regional summits grew out of the Future Ready Iowa initiative established by former Gov. Terry Branstad in 2016 and continued by Gov. Kim Reynolds. It calls for 70 percent of Iowans to have completed post-secondary education, career training or another job credential by 2025.
Currently, 58.4 percent of Iowans 25 or older have completed education or training beyond high school, 35 percent with undergraduate or graduate degrees.
“Over 127,000 Iowans will need to attain credentials” in the next seven years, said Wohlpart, to meet the 70 percent goal.
“The only way that we’re going to close the skills gap is to work together,” said Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development director. While the state is making progress, she noted it is too slow to meet the goal. “We have to figure out how to do more and how to get results faster.”
A panel of Cedar Valley business executives provided more insight into the needs locally.
Kendall “Butch” Kelly, a human resources manager at Waverly manufacturer GMT Corp., said up to 50 of the company’s 275 employees could retire in the next five years. In addition, he expects 20 to 25 percent of GMT’s machinists, welders, forklift drivers and other staff to leave during the coming years for new jobs. “I can easily see that 100 to 125 people will need to be replaced over the next five to 10 years,” said Kelly.
Melissa Card is a human resources staff member at Waterloo’s Power Engineering & Manufacturing, which has about 57 employees. She noted the industry has changed in ways that some potential employees may not understand. “Our barrier in manufacturing is it’s dirty and it’s not a good job that you can’t make a career out of — and you can,” she said.
Sonya Thrall, chief innovation officer for Western Home Communities, said the Cedar Falls company has grown from 400 employees in 2012 to more than 1,000 now. To help the company scale up, some staff is hired to do “non-clinical” work until passing their certified nursing assistant exam.
She would “love to find ways” to help staff move to the next step — becoming a licensed practical nurse, and doing the coursework right on the Western Homes’ campus. “It really only takes about a year of school,” said Thrall.
Andy Van Fleet, managing partner of Waterloo software developer and consulting firm Visual Logic, said the company’s work requires both creative and strategic thinkers who can “solve really complex problems for our customers.” At least two interns are usually working at the company along with a staff of 20. The company has also developed a yearlong 24-module training program in “user experience” software that has enrolled students from multiple colleges and connects them to projects with businesses.
In another morning session, attendees heard from leaders of an employment initiative at the Kalamazoo, Mich., Urban Alliance that works with people facing barriers to getting a job like a criminal or substance abuse background, homelessness, poverty or the lack of a high school diploma.
Breakout session speakers helped attendees further explore these and other subjects like registered apprenticeships, changing technology in the workplace and innovative training experiences. At the end of the summit, organizers called on participants to help the state meet its “future ready” goal by joining working groups focused on various aspects of the initiative.
