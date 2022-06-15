Summer solstice event at Hartman Reserve

CEDAR FALLS - Celebrate the first day of summer at Hartman Reserve Nature Center on June 21, honoring the longest day of the year. This summer solstice wellness event is a unique way to relax. Enjoy a light soup supper in the Community Room from 4:45 to 5:15 p.m. as certified forest therapy guide Connie Svoboda gets you acquainted with shinrin yoku, the practice of forest bathing. At 5:15 p.m., Svoboda will lead a mindful walk in the Hartman woods to help tune into your senses and slow down. Another transformative experience, yoga nidra, follows at 7 p.m. in the Community Room guided by certified yoga instructor Steffany Kroeger. Attendees of all physical abilities can participate. Yoga nidra is a type of yogic sleep in which you will be guided into a state of consciousness between waking and sleeping. The event will end at sunset with an outdoor fire circle (weather permitting) as the solstice is also about stoking the inner fire.