Summer solstice event at Hartman Reserve

CEDAR FALLS - Celebrate the first day of summer at Hartman Reserve Nature Center on June 21, honoring the longest day of the year. This summer solstice wellness event is a unique way to relax. Enjoy a light soup supper in the Community Room from 4:45 to 5:15 p.m. as certified forest therapy guide Connie Svoboda gets you acquainted with shinrin yoku, the practice of forest bathing. At 5:15 p.m., Svoboda will lead a mindful walk in the Hartman woods to help tune into your senses and slow down. Another transformative experience, yoga nidra, follows at 7 p.m. in the Community Room guided by certified yoga instructor Steffany Kroeger. Attendees of all physical abilities can participate. Yoga nidra is a type of yogic sleep in which you will be guided into a state of consciousness between waking and sleeping. The event will end at sunset with an outdoor fire circle (weather permitting) as the solstice is also about stoking the inner fire.
Attendees may register for one or both sessions at www.blackhawkcountyparks.com under the Events menu. Registration closes at noon June 20. Call (319) 277-2187 with any questions. The main entrance to the buildings of Hartman Reserve Nature Center is located at 657 Reserve Drive.
Certified Forest Therapy Guide Connie Svoboda, center, with Kendra Wohlert, left, and Kathy Green, right, discusses being mindful and engaged during forest bathing at Hartman Reserve Nature Center in Cedar Falls.