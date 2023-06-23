Organizations across Waterloo and Cedar Falls are joining together to combat the idea there’s nothing for children to do this summer – and they’re knocking down barriers that keep kids from participating.

The activities offered by private organizations and public agencies allow kids to be kids and get them into the community. Organizers of the efforts believe children are eager to join in and haven’t noticed any profound negative impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

George Phillips, program director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley, said his organization has been more “intentional” in making sure their kids get “outside their buildings to give them more experiences.”

“We want them to know what’s going on in their community,” he said.

The list is long.

It includes trips to places like the Grout Museum but the destinations range from Lost Island Themepark to the University of Northern Iowa.

“We’re not just saying you should go to college, we’re showing them,” Phillips said.

The list also includes events like Waterloo Bucks baseball games and summer parades as well as other chances to meet local celebrities, such as UNI basketball players after games.

“These may be experiences that they wouldn’t have gotten otherwise because of time, money or both,” he said.

Accessibility is key

Access is key to some degree. For example, at the Waterloo Public Library, all summer programming for children is free.

Organizations like the Phelps Youth Pavilion have teamed up with the Grout Museum District, Cedar Valley Arboretum & Botanical Garden and Dan Gable Wrestling Museum as part of the Museums for All initiative to offer entry for $2 per person with the presentation of a WIC and SNAP EBT card.

But it’s not always a matter of cost. Sometimes, the barriers are outside an organization’s control – a family lacking a car, for instance. But the library is among those organizations trying to be “more flexible,” especially after COVID-19 made life more difficult on everyone.

The library’s summer reading program has gotten off to a record-setting pace, looking to exceed its past high of about 1,300 sign-ups. A new approach that does not penalize families who aren't around during particular weeks when free books are given away has helped boost that number.

“It’s easier to get books in the hands of kids,” said Missie Sturch, an assistant in the youth department. “We learned a lot from COVID, including that we need to loosen up a bit.”

The program theme is “Find your Voice.” And that is emblematic of a push by the library to find what kids enjoy and allow them to discover their talents.

“They can express themselves in any way they can,” said Deb Aalfs, another assistant in the youth department. “That might be poetry, singing, drawing or something else.”

“We try our best not to be like school," said Denise Osgood, another assistant in the department. "Of course, we want them to read, but we’re offering fun for free.”

Exposure to arts

The Waterloo Center for the Arts, which includes the Phelps Youth Pavilion, is also striving to create that environment where one can express themselves this summer. One way is the introduction to drumming class for teens (and adults). The class can be a way to combat cognitive disorders.

“Drumming is a great way to express themselves independently but also as a group,” said Director Kent Shankle. “People don’t need to have years of experience to be successful. They can pursue it as a hobby, or it could be a stress reliever and even therapeutic.”

But it’s not one of those programs through the Museums for All that costs nearly nothing. Still, the institution has offerings almost anyone can enjoy.

The outdoor musical instruments in the new Phelps Melody Park can be played for free at any time. In addition, a pair of kaleidoscope sculptures were installed next to the instrument park. These are interactive exhibits that echo the art and perception experiences found in the center.

“It keeps within our mission and brings more of the arts outside the walls of the museum to allow for (an) infinite amount of things to see and more,” he said.

Shankle said it “underscores the value” of finding ways to “bring art and culture to the people, wherever they’re at.” The experiences are fun for kids and could make a lifelong impact on them.

Other opportunities are scattered throughout the metro area, including at the Family YMCA of Black Hawk County.

Not a ‘giant recess’

Brandon Bennett, youth development director for the organization, said he personally tries to address the stigma that his summer camp “is nothing more than a giant recess or just a day care.” The camp provides an alternative to the possibility that kids will be at home by themselves too much. But it's also a place that children can “take ownership of their activities,” he said, and provide input that helps to shape the camp.

One activity is called “Kids in the Kitchen,” where kindergartners through sixth-graders learn what it takes to put together a simple healthy snack and take part in a healthy activity all in the comforts of home.

The kids are also helping grow vegetables – pumpkins, peppers, parsley, herbs, tomatoes and onions – in a garden outside the YMCA.

And then other aspects of the program strive to be the complete opposite of school. Counselors try to bring anything usually done inside outdoors. Arts and crafts is one example. Another is sports, like basketball – which is typically played in the YMCA's gymnasium.

“Kids need to be outside when, with the exception of recess, they’re inside all day,” he said.

A newer activity about to get underway will connect the kids to their community by giving them the opportunity to clean up Waterloo parks that have been hit by graffiti and other vandalism. While that may be beneficial in the long run, it may not seem fun to them.

“We want to teach philanthropy,” said Norm Johnson, YMCA chief executive officer. “That’s accomplished at a young age when you’re showing the value of doing something for others.”

And, while its programs are not free, the nonprofit is trying to break down barriers, too. The YMCA offers assistance through scholarships that pay for a kid’s camp experience and then other assistance through the Department of Human Services. The Waterloo Community Schools provides breakfast, lunch, and snacks, as well.

Get up and move

At Camp Cedar Falls, Brock Goos, recreation and programs supervisor, said one of its goals is to meet community needs by offering affordable options and “as many swimming lessons as possible.”

“We still can’t get everyone in,” he said.

Despite the affordable options, Goos says the recreation center has a few dozen Steven Seelhammer Scholarships available to cover the cost of pool passes, swimming lessons or class registration.

Tots in Motion is a new program offering sports for preschoolers while the parents or other guardians take some time to themselves.

“It’s about getting them out in a social setting without the demand of a sports program like AAU,” said Mike Soppe, recreation and community programs manager, referring to traveling athletic teams. “They get active and have some fun and try things they wouldn’t normally do.”

And then, similar to the Boys & Girls Club, campers get out into the community by visiting places like the arboretum, Hearst Center for the Arts, Cedar Falls Public Safety Center and Bucks games.

The camp fills almost as soon as registration opens. Goos agreed that it’s not all structured and kids can go “be silly, run around and be loud.” And they’re “spending a lot of times playing games, making stuff and getting dirty.”

“We’re keeping them busy, entertaining then and allowing them to have a good time,” said Goos. “It’s the exact opposite of them watching TV all summer.”

Enjoying nature

Hartman Reserve Nature Center is another stop in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area offering summer programs for kids and 24/7 available opportunities.

Amy Davison, nature center unit manager, said it offers 23 different camp variations, including its Nesting Naturalists for newborns through 4 year olds. They’re “super popular,” especially because the COVID-19 pandemic cast a spotlight on the role of nature in people's lives.

“After the pandemic, people realized how important being outside is,” she said.

A lot of their camps allow kids to get dirty and get out into nature – including the ponds – while dreaming and imagining with contemporary themes.

“We got Harry Potter and Hunger Games. We’re trying to keep up with the latest movies and literature and are always on the lookout for things that might be interesting,” she said.

While transportation and meals are not often offered, Davison emphasized “we’ll make accommodations and do everything that’s needed to allow kids to be successful.” And the camps are intentionally kept small “to provide a real great hands-on experience.”

And then there’s plenty of free opportunities available anytime among its facilities, like the Sugar Shack, demonstrating how maple syrup is made.

