Summer musical 'Mamma Mia!' dances onto stage at Cedar Falls Community Theatre

CEDAR FALLS – Pat McEleney got an unexpected gift from his bride Meghan just the day before their wedding Dec. 31. She’d just found out the newlyweds would be co-directing the Cedar Falls Community Theatre’s summer musical, “Mamma Mia!”
The show opens June 11 at the Oster Regent Theatre, 103 E. Main St.
“It’s our first time directing, and our first time directing a musical,” said Meghan, who also is choreographing the production. “I’ve been involved in theater and performing my whole life, so I’m bringing my experience to the role. As a director, I can see both points of view — what, as an actor, I would like to see from a director, and as a director, how can I lead and inspire the actors?”
Meghan’s experience includes working for Florida’s Disney World for seven years. “I learned at Disney that if you treat people like professionals and expect them to rise to the occasion, they do,” she explained.
Pat’s expertise is in filmmaking, including short films and TV shows. “It’s been fun and given me a whole new group of challenges. I did a lot of homework, read a lot of books, reached out to a lot of friends who’ve done more theater production and listened to more music than I ever imagined,” Pat said.
A musical jukebox and sunny romance, “Mamma Mia!” is about a bride’s quest to find her real dad by inviting three men from her mother’s past back to the Greek island they visited 20 years earlier. The story is propelled by the ABBA songbook with songs like “Dancing Queen,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You” and “Take a Chance on Me.”
“It’s a great story about a mother and daughter, and more importantly, a daughter who is trying to find out who her father is, and in the end, finds out who she is,” Pat said. “With a fresh set of eyes and my background in film, I wanted to bring out good, strong performances from the actor, and everyone is doing a wonderful job.”
Veteran performers Kristin Teig Torres and Gary Kroeger lead the 30-member cast as Donna and Sam. Other featured performers are Emily Woodall as Rosie, Kim Hanna as Tanya, Annie Brown as Sophie, Gabby Cook as Lisa, Madison Pulica as Ali, Dakota James as Bill, Jestin Hoffman as Harry, Sam Wadle as Sky.
“We’re excited to have Kristin and Gary in the show. They’ve been in a lot of shows together and have great chemistry. I think Gary has gotten married to Kristin four or five times on stage,” Pat said, laughing.
Music director is Travis Gratteau-Zinnel. Rehearsal pianist is Seth Butler, and sound engineer is Wes Gitta.
For Meghan, it is all about the dancing. “I’m a dancer – first, foremost and always. I’m very biased but, we have a cast of 30 doing these big group dances to songs people know and love, and it’s so much fun watching the energy everyone is putting into this show. It’s a light-hearted, fun musical,” she said.
Dancers include members of the University of Northern Iowa dance team.
“On the co-directing side of it, the show is dance heavy and so much of the blocking on stage leads into dance, so there’s great synergy between the two of us,” Meghan explained.
The co-directors also equally excited about the stage set. “It is beautiful — something to see,” Pat said. “I’m pretty sure it’s one of the largest sets ever built on that stage, and it looks gorgeous.”
Scenic designer is Timothy Walker, another Disney veteran who also worked at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego. Lighting designer is Mike Ingraham. Scenic painting artist is Chuck Carlin. Scenic background projections were created by BMD in California.
Meghan expects the audience will be singing along. “The end of the musical concert is a bonus concert, so I hope people are up and signing and enjoying themselves,” she said.
Pat added. “I think audiences will want to come back and see it a second time, it’s so much fun. The ABBA music is great, but the icing on the cake is the dancing and singing performances.”