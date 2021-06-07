Summer musical 'Mamma Mia!' dances onto stage at Cedar Falls Community Theatre

CEDAR FALLS – Pat McEleney got an unexpected gift from his bride Meghan just the day before their wedding Dec. 31. She’d just found out the newlyweds would be co-directing the Cedar Falls Community Theatre’s summer musical, “Mamma Mia!”

The show opens June 11 at the Oster Regent Theatre, 103 E. Main St.

“It’s our first time directing, and our first time directing a musical,” said Meghan, who also is choreographing the production. “I’ve been involved in theater and performing my whole life, so I’m bringing my experience to the role. As a director, I can see both points of view — what, as an actor, I would like to see from a director, and as a director, how can I lead and inspire the actors?”

Meghan’s experience includes working for Florida’s Disney World for seven years. “I learned at Disney that if you treat people like professionals and expect them to rise to the occasion, they do,” she explained.

Pat’s expertise is in filmmaking, including short films and TV shows. “It’s been fun and given me a whole new group of challenges. I did a lot of homework, read a lot of books, reached out to a lot of friends who’ve done more theater production and listened to more music than I ever imagined,” Pat said.