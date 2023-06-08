WATERLOO — One in five children in Northeast Iowa faces hunger. When schools are closed for summer, kids who rely on free or reduced-price school breakfast and lunch have less access to nutritious meals that they need to grow and thrive.

The loss of two meals a day that were once provided at a free or reduced cost can present a big challenge to some families in both urban and rural areas. This summer, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank is partnering with 19 different sites, with help from many community partners, to provide a variety of breakfast, lunch and snack options for children who are at risk of going hungry when school is out.

“The summer months are not easy for many of our Northeast Iowa neighbors who have children,” said Barbara Prather, executive director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. “When school ends, so does access to school meals that families and children rely on.”

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank will be providing meals at 12 Northeast Iowa partnering sites:

Bethel United Presbyterian Church, 208 N. Vine St., West Union, 11:30 a.m.-noon through Aug. 18.

Valley Elementary Learning Center, 23493 Canoe Road, Elgin, 9:30–10 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-noon through July 21.

St. Joseph Community School, 216 N. Broadway Ave., New Hampton, 7:15-7:45 a.m., 11:15-11:45 a.m. through Aug. 15.

YMCA, 669 S. Hackett Road, Waterloo, 11-11:30 a.m. through Friday.

Orchard Hill Church, 3900 Orchard Hill Drive, Cedar Falls, 11-11:30 a.m. through Friday.

Orange Elementary, 5805 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, 11-11:30 a.m. through Friday.

Trinity United Methodist Church, 1400 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly, 11 a.m.-noon through Aug. 15.

Wadena Public Library, 136 S. Mill St., Wadena, 11 a.m.-noon through Aug. 15.

Young Parents Together, 1605 Lafayette St., Waterloo, 4-5 p.m. through Aug. 18, Mond

ays only.

Arlington Public Library, 711 Main St., Arlington, 10:30 a.m.-noon, June 12-Aug. 15.

YWCA, 425 Lafayette St., Waterloo, 8:30-9 a.m., noon-12:30 p.m. through Friday.

Kingsley Elementary School, 201 Sunset Road, Waterloo, 8:30-9 a.m., noon-12:30 p.m. through Friday.

West Central Community School District, 305 Pember St., Maynard, 8-8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-noon through June 30.

First Presbyterian Church, 505 Franklin St., Waterloo, 8:30-9 a.m., noon-12:30 p.m., June 12–July 18.

The Northeast Iowa Food bank is also partnering with eight locations to provide afternoon snacks:

Boys and Girls Club, 515 Lime St., Waterloo, 4-4:30 p.m., June 22–Aug. 11.

Boys and Girls Club, Teen & Education Center, 815 E. Fourth St., Waterloo, 4-4:30 p.m., June 12–Aug. 11.

Boys and Girls Club, 316 McCoy Rd., Elk Run Heights, 4-4:30 p.m., June 12–Aug. 11.

YMCA, 669 S. Hackett Road, Waterloo, 3-3:30 p.m. through Aug. 17.

Orchard Hill Church, 3900 Orchard Hill Dr., Cedar Falls, 3-3:30 p.m. through Aug. 17.

Orange Elementary, 5805 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, 3-3:30 p.m. through Aug. 17.

St. Joseph Community School, 216 N. Broadway Ave., New Hampton, 2-3 p.m. through Aug. 15.

Salvation Army, 89 Franklin St., Waterloo, 3-4 p.m., June 12–Aug. 11.

