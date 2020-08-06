You have permission to edit this article.
'Summer Loving' adoptions at Cedar Bend
'Summer Loving' adoptions at Cedar Bend

Justin Cates

Justin Cates

WATERLOO -- Cedar Bend Humane Society’s “Summer Loving” adoption event is happening throughout the month of August.

Dog adoption fees are $150 and cat adoption fees are $20 every Thursday and Friday. Some exclusions may apply. Spay and neuter deposit may apply.

Adoption appointments can be made from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Fridays at 1166 West Airline Highway, Waterloo with an approved application. Limited appointment space is available.

All adopters visiting with an appointment must wear a mask and limit group sizes to 3 or less. COVID-19 safety protocols are in place. 

Information about pets ready for adoption, photos and the application form are available online at www.CedarBendHumane.org.

