× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

'Summer Loving' adoptions at Cedar Bend

WATERLOO -- Cedar Bend Humane Society’s “Summer Loving” adoption event is happening throughout the month of August.

Dog adoption fees are $150 and cat adoption fees are $20 every Thursday and Friday. Some exclusions may apply. Spay and neuter deposit may apply.

Adoption appointments can be made from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Fridays at 1166 West Airline Highway, Waterloo with an approved application. Limited appointment space is available.

All adopters visiting with an appointment must wear a mask and limit group sizes to 3 or less. COVID-19 safety protocols are in place.

Information about pets ready for adoption, photos and the application form are available online at www.CedarBendHumane.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0