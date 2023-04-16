CEDAR FALLS -- Summer pool passes at The Falls Aquatic Center are on sale at the Recreation and Fitness Center, 110 E. 13th St. during business hours or online at bit.ly/CFRecRegister.

The season runs from June 3 to Aug. 20 (weather, crowd and staffing levels permitting). Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Lap swimming opens June 5. Hours are 5:45 to 7:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Holmes pool. Lap swimming at The Falls is 8:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Water walking is from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 8:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday from June 5-Aug. 18 Stretching Aqua Trim classes will be offered at The Falls this summer. Call (319) 273-8636 for information.

Hours are subject to change.

Season passes for Cedar Falls residents is $40 for adults; $50 for youth 17 and under For non-residents, cost is $60 for both adults and youth. A family pass is no longer available. Lap swimming/water walking passes are $40 for residents and $60 for non-residents. Daily admission at The Falls will be $3 for infants (two and under), $12 for youth and $10 for adults.

No refunds will be provided if pool closures or revised hours occur due to staffing shortages or inclement weather.

The annual Black Hawk Area Swim Team Summer Sizzler will be July 6 – 9. The lap pool will closed from 4 p.m. July 6 to 1 p.m. July 9.

The annual doggy dip will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 21 (weather and staff permitting) at The Falls. All licensed dogs must be accompanied by at least one adult owner and up to two additional humans. Admission is $5 per dog (includes owner). Additional owners/guests are $4 each. Season swim passes will not be honored. All those entering the pool area should be prepared to get wet.

For more information about the season call (319) 273-8636. Anyone interested in working at The Falls this summer can apply at www.cedarfalls.com/jobs or at the Rec Center.

