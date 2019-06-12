WATERLOO — The summer food service program is underway or will start Monday at numerous sites throughout Northeast Iowa. The effort is led by the Northeast Iowa Food Bank in partnership with community agencies such as the Waterloo Schools.
Meals will be provided to all children without charge throughout the summer months. No meals will be served July 4-5. The sites, dates and times are:
- Expo Alternative Learning Center, 1410 Independence Ave., Waterloo, through Aug. 16, 11-11:30 a.m.
- Cedar Knoll Mobile Home Park, 5535 Dysart Road, Waterloo, through Aug. 16, 11:30 a.m.-noon.
- Country Terrace Mobile Home Park, 700 W. Ridgeway Ave., Cedar Falls, through July 31, noon-12:30 p.m.
- Church of the Nazarene, 3622 Hammond Ave., Waterloo, through Aug. 9, noon-12:30 p.m.
- Zion Lutheran Church, 210 N. Vine St., West Union, through Aug. 23, 8:30-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph Community School, 2166 N. Broadway Ave., New Hampton, through Aug. 16, 8-9 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon.
- Fayette Elementary, 200 Volga St., Fayette, through Aug. 23, 11:30 a.m.-noon.
- Waverly Shell Rock Elementary, 809 Fourth St. S.E., Waverly, Monday — Aug. 9, 11:30 a.m.-noon.
- First Baptist Church, 434 Baltimore St., Waterloo, Monday — July 20, 8:30-9 a.m., Monday — Aug. 9, noon-12:30 p.m.
- Gardner Park, Evansdale, Monday — Aug. 16, 11:15-11:45 a.m.
- Lafayette Park, Waterloo, Monday — Aug. 16, 11:10-11:40 a.m.
- St. Edward’s Church, 1423 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, Monday — Aug. 9, 12:15-12:45 p.m.
