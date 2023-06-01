CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Municipal Band, directed by Ken Henze and Jim Vowels, will present its “Twilight Tunes” Summer Concert Series beginning at 7:30 p.m. June 6 in Overman Park. The 40 plus-piece concert band is Iowa’s oldest. Harpist Gaylord Stauffer will provide pre-show music. The program will include Gershwin’s “Strike Up the Band,” “A Symphony of Sitcoms” by P. Jennings, "Steppin' Round" featuring xylophone soloist Matt Andrieni, and much more.

The free open-air concerts are presented every Tuesday in June and July, and feature light and traditional band selections for all age groups. The Cedar Falls Rotary Club operates a concession stand with proceeds supporting the band and other community causes. There is free convenient parking, handicapped accessibility and restrooms. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfort. In case of rain, concerts may be watched via Facebook Live events. Tax-deductible donations supporting the band may be made to: Friends of CF Band, P.O. Box 144, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. For further information visit www.cedarnet.org/cfband or cedarfallsmunicipalband@gmail.com.