WATERLOO – The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 in Waterloo has announced the following activities.

Bingo will be at 5 to 7 p.m. on every Thursday in April.

Casey's Music to Go will provide karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight on all Fridays in April. The post welcomes singers as well as those who prefer to listen or dance.

The post is open to the public at 1406 Commercial St.

