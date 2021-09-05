Sullivan brothers' 'stick together' spirit inspires move to save church keepsakes

WATERLOO — Several individuals have come together to make sure the childhood church and school of Waterloo’s five Sullivan brothers lives on in military museums across the country.
Items from vacant, soon-to-be-demolished St. Mary’s Catholic Church and School — home parish and grade school of the Sullivans — are being preserved by volunteers. Those helping include Kelly Sullivan, granddaughter and grandniece of the five brothers who died together during World War II 79 years ago in November.
Portions of church pews, painted-glass windows, and even the school recess bell are being preserved for donation to several museums, including:
- The Five Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, part of the Grout Museum District in Waterloo.
- Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park in Buffalo, N.Y., where the first of two Navy destroyers named for the brothers is located. The decommissioned USS The Sullivans DD-537 served during World War II and the Korean War.
- National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg, Texas, the birthplace of U.S. Navy Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, commander in chief of the U.S. Pacific Fleet during World War II. Previously for that museum, Kelly Sullivan did a recorded reading of her great-grandmother Alleta’s January 1943 letter to the Navy inquiring about her sons’ fates.
Preserving the St. Mary’s legacy is an endeavor that has spanned several months, said Kelly Sullivan, a Cedar Falls third-grade teacher and the granddaughter of Albert Sullivan. He was the youngest of the brothers and the only one who married. She is also the official Navy sponsor of the current USS The Sullivans DDG-68, a guided missile destroyer now on deployment in a worldwide joint exercise with the British Royal Navy.
Through her network of contacts in her role as sponsor, Sullivan is reaching out to find homes for the artifacts from St. Mary’s.
“This can be a way we can bring all the museums together,” she said. “We’re blessed that so many people, not just throughout the United States but throughout the world, are interested in the story of this ultimate sacrifice. The Sullivans represent so many who sacrificed. There’re so many different incredible museums who talk about that. Now, it’s going to be awesome. How wonderful to have St. Mary’s — this beautiful church that the Sullivan boys and their parents attended and were very connected to — in three states.
“I think the most enjoyable part of this project has been seeing how thrilled the St. Mary’s people are,” she added. “They’re excited to have this piece of their history and their faith journey in a permanent location, in a permanent exhibit that will always be there for people to see, so that people know what St. Mary’s Church was. ... I was very happy and thankful that St. Mary’s (people) reached out to me.”
St. Mary’s closed in the early 2000s in a consolidation of Catholic parishes in east Waterloo and Evansdale. The city took title to the property two or three years ago through court action after it became tax delinquent and fell into disrepair during a period of private ownership. The building and adjacent former convent are now empty, overgrown with vegetation, with broken windows. The separate parish rectory building has already been demolished as part of flood control improvements along adjacent Virden Creek. In December the city granted access through a local contractor allowing people connected to the church to save as many items from the church and school as possible.
“The city has started the process for asbestos testing and abatement and will be moving to demolition, hopefully this winter or spring,” Waterloo Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said.
He said volunteers have completed acquisition of historic items.
“So things are happening, just going through proper process,” Anderson said. “We have had interest in redevelopment of the site, so hopefully we will also see some construction on the site in the near future.”
Longtime former St. Mary’s parishioners Mary Ann Noland and John Hayes helped save historic items from the church/school building — even holding a “Pew Day” in December. Former parishioners lined up in vehicles to pick up pews from the church for keepsakes.
“For John and I, the building carries a huge emotional connection,” Noland said. “There’s a passion about that building and its history. We could not be more thrilled that St. Mary’s and the Sullivan brothers’ legacy will live on through these artifacts. “
“We probably each had more than 100 hours in there in that freezing cold weather, and it was miserable and awful,” Hayes said. “Some days I was wondering, ‘what are we doing here?’ But the fact this is not all going to get hit by a wrecking ball is worth every amount of time spent in there. I just didn’t know it would go this far, with Kelly. That’s pretty cool.”
Some of those artifacts are already on their way to their new home, thanks to the family of a decorated Afghanistan war veteran who once was a student of Kelly Sullivan’s — Taylor Morris of Cedar Falls. The Navy explosive ordnance disposal expert lost portions of all four limbs in a May 2012 bomb blast in Afghanistan, and his recovery received national attention. Morris’ family was headed to the Buffalo area for a Labor Day weekend family wedding and loaded up their SUV with some of hard-to-ship items the Buffalo military park wanted.
Juli Morris, Taylor’s mother, said she bumped into Kelly at an outdoor concert in Cedar Falls. Juli said when she told Kelly of their plans, “she (Kelly) said, I’ve got some stuff for you.’ “
Juli called it serendipity. Kelly attributed to “the luck of the Irish” — her grandfather and great uncles watching over her.
“I’m super excited with Taylor being my student. I’ve had a connection with that family for so long,” Kelly said. “Now he’s going to visit the ship my great-grandma (Alleta Sullivan) christened during World War II.”
In Waterloo, a pair of the church’s large painted glass windows will be incorporated into the “Veterans Memorial Area” of the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, which also acquired a couple of church pews. The windows will be illuminated and placed on either side of a lighted scroll of names of Iowans who died in military service, according to museum staff. The Veterans Memorial Area is a chapel-type corner of the museum, featuring the flags of various U.S. service branches, where visitors may pause for reflection. The Sullivan museum also is receiving plaster cornices, rosettes, two wooden shields from the choir loft and the school recess bell.
George, Francis, Joseph, Madison and Albert Sullivan, the sons of Thomas and Alleta Sullivan of Waterloo, died after their ship, the Navy cruiser USS Juneau, was torpedoed and sunk by a Japanese submarine Nov. 13, 1942, following the Naval Battle of Guadalcanal. All but 14 of the Juneau’s crew of nearly 700 perished in the sinking or at sea, including all five Sullivans. It was the greatest combat-related loss of life by one family at one time in U.S. military history.
While St. Mary’s School was a grade school for much of its later history, it also was one of three Catholic high schools in Waterloo which combined to form Columbus High School in 1959.
Remembering Waterloo's five Sullivan brothers
Sullivan family home
Sullivan brothers at home on Adams in Waterloo
Courier Dec. 21, 1941
Sullivans -- Alleta, James, Albert, Madison
Katherine Sullivan McFarland (1922-2016)
Courier Jan. 4, 1942
Sullivan brothers at home
Courier Feb. 15, 1942
Sullivans with Jack Dempsey
USS Juneau
Lyman-Swenson-Juneau-commissioning
Lyman-Swenson-Newfoundland
Courier March 4, 1942
Courier March 15, 1942
Courier April 26, 1942
Courier Jan. 12, 1943
Courier Jan. 12, 1943
Alleta and Thomas Sullivan
Alleta Sullivan's letter to the Navy
FDR letter fo Sullivan family
location of USS Juneau sinking
U.S. Navy report, Battle of Guadalcanal Nov. 13, 1942
U.S. Navy survivor battle report Nov. 17, 1942
USS Juneau survivor Lester Zook
USS Juneau survivor Lester Zook, close-up
Courier Jan. 14, 1943
Courier Jan. 15, 1943
Margaret Jaros
Red Sullivan and Margaret Jaros
Alleta Sullivan & Margaret Jaros
Courier Jan. 17, 1943
Courier Jan. 19, 1943
'What have you given for war?'
103017bp-sullivans-2
Courier Jan. 27, 1943
Sullivans telegram from vice president
Courier Feb. 3, 1943
Courier Feb. 7, 1943
Courier Feb. 8, 1943
Courier Feb. 9, 1943
U.S. Navy battle report
Navy docs -- President approves USS The Sullivans
Courier Feb. 10, 1943
Courier Feb. 14, 1943
Genevieve and Alleta Sullivan
Courier Feb. 23, 1943
Courier Feb. 24, 1943
Courier April 4, 1943
Navy doc -- USS The Sullivans launch speech April 4, 1943
Courier April 5, 1943
Genevieve heads to Navy training
Genevieve Sullivan WAVE
Courier May 30, 1943
Courier July 11, 1943
Courier Aug. 6, 1943
Purple Hearts bestowed
U.S. Navy Sullivan Purple Hearts document Jan. 24, 1944
Courier Jan. 25, 1944
Courier Feb. 4, 1944
Courier Feb. 13, 1944
Sullivan movie scene
Sullivan movie cast
Courier March 19, 1944
Courier Dec. 31, 1944
Genevieve Sullivan and Murray Davidson
Courier May 1, 1959
Courier Nov. 11, 1962
Courier Sept. 20, 1964
Courier March 2, 1965
Murray Davidson Jr. joins Naval Reserve
Courier April 23, 1973
Alleta Sullivan funeral
Genevieve Davidson obituary
Plaque Schoitz Memorial Hospital
Courier Aug. 6, 1992
Dedication of Convention Center
Sullivan Brothers Museum -- outside
Sullivan Brothers Museum statues
Katherine McFarland, 2008
Katherine McFarland, 2012
103017bp-sullivans-1
Juneau wreckage bittersweet find for Sullivans, families
WATERLOO -- Saturday's discovery of the wreckage of the USS Juneau, on which Waterloo's five Sullivan brothers served and perished with nearly 700 shipmates during World War II, was an emotional, bittersweet experience for the fallen sailors' descendants.
"There's over 700 Navy families affected by this and my heart goes out to all those people," said Kelly Sullivan, granddaughter of Albert Sullivan and grandniece of George, Francis, Joseph and Madison Sullivan, who all died after the Juneau was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine and sunk on Nov. 13, 1942.
"For me, it's like finding my grandfather's grave," said Knute Swensen of Huntington Beach, Calif., the grandson of the Juneau's commanding officer, Capt. Lyman K. Swenson, also among the Juneau dead.
The crew of the Research Vessel Petrel, on an expedition financed by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, found the Juneau's wreck at the bottom of "Ironbottom Sound" off Guadalcanal in the Solomons on St. Patrick's Day.
In an audio accompanying a video of the wreckage, Robert Kraft, director of subsea operations for the expedition, noted it was appropriate the Juneau's remains were discovered on St. Patrick's Day, given the Sullivan brothers' Irish heritage.
"The luck of the Irish was with them," Kelly Sullivan said, echoing a wish she made for the USS The Sullivans, the current Navy destroyer named for her grandfather and great uncles, when she christened the ship in Bath, Maine, in 1995. She is the official Navy sponsor of that ship.
This wknd Paul Allen’s team found wreckage of WW2 USS Juneau in Pacific Ocean In 1942 this ship was sunk by Japanese torpedo carrying the 5 Sullivan brothers of Waterloo These Iowa heroes + hundred of others lost their life on that ship protecting our country Shld not b forgotten— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) March 20, 2018
The crew of the Petrel sent a message to The Courier, which said: "Our team is comprised of professional subsea operators and engineers with years of experience in the industry who are truly humbled with the opportunity to honor our fallen servicemen and provide some closure to their families."
The crew credited Allen with making the expedition possible.
Ironically, Kelly Sullivan was at the USS The Sullivans on St. Patrick's Day at its home port of Mayport, Fla., attending a retirement celebration for one of its former commanding officers.
"When this discovery happened, I was sitting on the fantail of the Sullivans...It's unbelievable," Sullivan said.
On her return trip home Sunday, she heard word of the discovery from U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Rich Brown, commander of Navy surface forces and a former commanding officer of the USS The Sullivans. Brown was in Waterloo last November for a 75th anniversary commemoration of the Juneau's sinking. On Monday, Knute Swensen contacted her.
"It's bittersweet, this feeling," Sullivan said. "There's closure. It also opens a wound."
She said her father, Albert's son, Jim Sullivan, reacted with surprise and had similar feelings.
"My first thought was my prayers for all the Juneau families, not just the Sullivan brothers," Kelly Sullivan said, and all veterans and their families. She said her great-grandmother, Alleta Sullivan, never really had closure because her sons' bodies were never recovered and held out hope they may have survived.
Swensen said he watched the Petrel's undersea video in amazement as the crew made out the Juneaus name inscribed across the fantail.
"Seeing that video gave me chills," he said.
He also thought of his father, U.S. Navy Cmdr Robert Swensen, who passed away in April 2016 at age 93 and was very close to his father, the Juneau commander. Knute's grandfather's surname was misspelled as "Swenson" by a staff member at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., and he never had it corrected. It was at Annapolis, when Robert was a cadet, that the Juneau commander and his son had their last meeting.
In an audio accompanying the video, Kraft of the Petrel expedition notes the ship's bow and stern were found relatively close to each other but the ship's debris was scattered over a mile on the ocean floor -- an indication of the devastating explosion which sunk her.
Most of the sailors were killed during the actual sinking; more than 100 died at sea in the days that followed from wounds, exposure or shark attacks, including George Sullivan, the oldest of the brothers. Ten sailors survived the actual sinking plus a four-person medical crew sent to the USS San Francisco to tend to wounded there prior to the attack.
Swensen hopes the Juneau crew's valor is also remembered. The ship earned multiple battles stars for the engagements in which it fought -- including one the night before its sinking, when it and other outgunned American ships turned back a Japanese task force headed for embattled U.S troops at Guadalcanal.
Sullivan praised Paul Allen's passion for pursuing the expedition -- a lesson she used it as an example for her third-graders at Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Falls.
"I really admire Mr. Allen and his crew for having the faith to do this," she said, and encouraged her students to pursue their passions as well.
Both were in New York this past November at the 75th anniversary commemoration of the Juneau's sinking at the same Staten Island pier where the ship was commissioned into the Navy in 1997. That ceremony was across New York harbor from the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where the Juneau was commissioned into the Navy and sailed out of the harbor, never to return.
She hopes the USS The Sullivans can sail to the Juneau's final resting place on a future mission, with some of its sailors surviving family members.