Sullivan brothers' 'stick together' spirit inspires move to save church keepsakes
top story

Sullivan brothers' 'stick together' spirit inspires move to save church keepsakes

062614mp-St-Marys-Church-1

Items from the vacant, soon-to-be-demolished St. Mary's Catholic Church and School are being preserved by volunteers.

 Courier file photo

WATERLOO — Several individuals have come together to make sure the childhood church and school of Waterloo’s five Sullivan brothers lives on in military museums across the country.

Items from vacant, soon-to-be-demolished St. Mary’s Catholic Church and School — home parish and grade school of the Sullivans — are being preserved by volunteers. Those helping include Kelly Sullivan, granddaughter and grandniece of the five brothers who died together during World War II 79 years ago in November.

Five Sullivan Brothers

The five Sullivan brothers — from left, Joseph, Francis, Albert, Madison and George — pose for a photo before the USS Juneau left New York in 1942. The brothers from Waterloo were killed with the Juneau sank during World War II.

Portions of church pews, painted-glass windows, and even the school recess bell are being preserved for donation to several museums, including:

  • The Five Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, part of the Grout Museum District in Waterloo.
  • Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park in Buffalo, N.Y., where the first of two Navy destroyers named for the brothers is located. The decommissioned USS The Sullivans DD-537 served during World War II and the Korean War.
  • National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg, Texas, the birthplace of U.S. Navy Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, commander in chief of the U.S. Pacific Fleet during World War II. Previously for that museum, Kelly Sullivan did a recorded reading of her great-grandmother Alleta’s January 1943 letter to the Navy inquiring about her sons’ fates.
Preserving the St. Mary’s legacy is an endeavor that has spanned several months, said Kelly Sullivan, a Cedar Falls third-grade teacher and the granddaughter of Albert Sullivan. He was the youngest of the brothers and the only one who married. She is also the official Navy sponsor of the current USS The Sullivans DDG-68, a guided missile destroyer now on deployment in a worldwide joint exercise with the British Royal Navy.

Through her network of contacts in her role as sponsor, Sullivan is reaching out to find homes for the artifacts from St. Mary’s.

“This can be a way we can bring all the museums together,” she said. “We’re blessed that so many people, not just throughout the United States but throughout the world, are interested in the story of this ultimate sacrifice. The Sullivans represent so many who sacrificed. There’re so many different incredible museums who talk about that. Now, it’s going to be awesome. How wonderful to have St. Mary’s — this beautiful church that the Sullivan boys and their parents attended and were very connected to — in three states.

Stmarys1.jpg

From left, John Hayes, Mary Ann Noland and Kelly Sullivan stand with items saved from the former St. Mary's Catholic Church to be given to several museums in honor of the five Sullivan brothers of Waterloo who perished together in World War II.

“I think the most enjoyable part of this project has been seeing how thrilled the St. Mary’s people are,” she added. “They’re excited to have this piece of their history and their faith journey in a permanent location, in a permanent exhibit that will always be there for people to see, so that people know what St. Mary’s Church was. ... I was very happy and thankful that St. Mary’s (people) reached out to me.”

St. Mary’s closed in the early 2000s in a consolidation of Catholic parishes in east Waterloo and Evansdale. The city took title to the property two or three years ago through court action after it became tax delinquent and fell into disrepair during a period of private ownership. The building and adjacent former convent are now empty, overgrown with vegetation, with broken windows. The separate parish rectory building has already been demolished as part of flood control improvements along adjacent Virden Creek. In December the city granted access through a local contractor allowing people connected to the church to save as many items from the church and school as possible.

“The city has started the process for asbestos testing and abatement and will be moving to demolition, hopefully this winter or spring,” Waterloo Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said.

He said volunteers have completed acquisition of historic items.

“So things are happening, just going through proper process,” Anderson said. “We have had interest in redevelopment of the site, so hopefully we will also see some construction on the site in the near future.”

Longtime former St. Mary’s parishioners Mary Ann Noland and John Hayes helped save historic items from the church/school building — even holding a “Pew Day” in December. Former parishioners lined up in vehicles to pick up pews from the church for keepsakes.

“For John and I, the building carries a huge emotional connection,” Noland said. “There’s a passion about that building and its history. We could not be more thrilled that St. Mary’s and the Sullivan brothers’ legacy will live on through these artifacts. “

“We probably each had more than 100 hours in there in that freezing cold weather, and it was miserable and awful,” Hayes said. “Some days I was wondering, ‘what are we doing here?’ But the fact this is not all going to get hit by a wrecking ball is worth every amount of time spent in there. I just didn’t know it would go this far, with Kelly. That’s pretty cool.”

Some of those artifacts are already on their way to their new home, thanks to the family of a decorated Afghanistan war veteran who once was a student of Kelly Sullivan’s — Taylor Morris of Cedar Falls. The Navy explosive ordnance disposal expert lost portions of all four limbs in a May 2012 bomb blast in Afghanistan, and his recovery received national attention. Morris’ family was headed to the Buffalo area for a Labor Day weekend family wedding and loaded up their SUV with some of hard-to-ship items the Buffalo military park wanted.

Juli Morris, Taylor’s mother, said she bumped into Kelly at an outdoor concert in Cedar Falls. Juli said when she told Kelly of their plans, “she (Kelly) said, I’ve got some stuff for you.’ “

Juli called it serendipity. Kelly attributed to “the luck of the Irish” — her grandfather and great uncles watching over her.

“I’m super excited with Taylor being my student. I’ve had a connection with that family for so long,” Kelly said. “Now he’s going to visit the ship my great-grandma (Alleta Sullivan) christened during World War II.”

In Waterloo, a pair of the church’s large painted glass windows will be incorporated into the “Veterans Memorial Area” of the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, which also acquired a couple of church pews. The windows will be illuminated and placed on either side of a lighted scroll of names of Iowans who died in military service, according to museum staff. The Veterans Memorial Area is a chapel-type corner of the museum, featuring the flags of various U.S. service branches, where visitors may pause for reflection. The Sullivan museum also is receiving plaster cornices, rosettes, two wooden shields from the choir loft and the school recess bell.

George, Francis, Joseph, Madison and Albert Sullivan, the sons of Thomas and Alleta Sullivan of Waterloo, died after their ship, the Navy cruiser USS Juneau, was torpedoed and sunk by a Japanese submarine Nov. 13, 1942, following the Naval Battle of Guadalcanal. All but 14 of the Juneau’s crew of nearly 700 perished in the sinking or at sea, including all five Sullivans. It was the greatest combat-related loss of life by one family at one time in U.S. military history.

While St. Mary’s School was a grade school for much of its later history, it also was one of three Catholic high schools in Waterloo which combined to form Columbus High School in 1959.

