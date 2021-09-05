Sullivan brothers' 'stick together' spirit inspires move to save church keepsakes

Through her network of contacts in her role as sponsor, Sullivan is reaching out to find homes for the artifacts from St. Mary’s.

“This can be a way we can bring all the museums together,” she said. “We’re blessed that so many people, not just throughout the United States but throughout the world, are interested in the story of this ultimate sacrifice. The Sullivans represent so many who sacrificed. There’re so many different incredible museums who talk about that. Now, it’s going to be awesome. How wonderful to have St. Mary’s — this beautiful church that the Sullivan boys and their parents attended and were very connected to — in three states.

“I think the most enjoyable part of this project has been seeing how thrilled the St. Mary’s people are,” she added. “They’re excited to have this piece of their history and their faith journey in a permanent location, in a permanent exhibit that will always be there for people to see, so that people know what St. Mary’s Church was. ... I was very happy and thankful that St. Mary’s (people) reached out to me.”