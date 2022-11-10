Sullivan brothers remembered at home, abroad

BRUSSELS — Commemorations overseas are in the works to honor the five Sullivan brothers eight decades after their deaths.

On Nov. 13, 1942, the five brothers from Waterloo – George, Francis, Joseph, Madison and Albert – went down with the USS Juneau when it sank at the Naval Battle of Guadalcanal. On Saturday, the 80th anniversary of their sacrifice will be recognized by the Irish in Europe Association, an organization that promotes the interests of Irish diaspora. Organizers reached out to the Grout Museum District and the Waterloo mayor’s office for help with some research.

The Remembrance Saturday ceremony – held every year before the United Kingdom’s Remembrance Sunday celebrations – commemorates the sacrifices of all Irish and Irish descendants living in other countries who gave their lives in conflicts worldwide. It is typically held at the Anglo-Belgium Monument near the Palais de Justice in Brussels, though organizers are hoping to also lay a wreath at the U.S. Embassy. Traditionally, speeches are made, war-time poems are recited and other special messages are read.

According to a letter sent to Mayor Quentin Hart’s office and shared with The Courier, Brussels Mayor Philippe Close Bourgmestre provided a speech for the ceremony a year ago.

“There is also the cruel fate of the five Sullivan brothers, George, Frank, Joe, (Madison) and Al, from Waterloo, Iowa,” the letter quotes from Bourgmestre’s speech. “All five brothers served in the navy and were on the cruiser USS Juneau which was torpedoed during the Battle of Guadalcanal on November 13, 1942, 79 years ago.”

In Waterloo, the anniversary is also being remembered at the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum with two screenings of a 17-minute video on the brothers. That will be followed with a speech by Kelly Sullivan, the granddaughter of Albert Sullivan. The video will be shown at 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday.