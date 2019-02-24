Try 1 month for 99¢
Suitcase Exhibit

The “Suitcase Exhibit: Independence Historical Figures” features suitcases containing memorabilia from historic citizens of Independence.

INDEPENDENCE — People can visit the Independence Public Library’s One Book One Independence suitcase exhibit inside the historic Lee Mansion.

It centers of historical figures in Independence and stems from the OBOI 2019 selection “What She Left Behind” by Ellen Marie Wiseman.

“Suitcase Exhibit: Independence Historical Figures” features suitcases containing memorabilia from the lives of some of the most prominent citizens of historic Independence, including Mayor Daniel S. Lee, local entrepreneur and racehorse owner Charley Williams, artist Robert Tabor, and others.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Lee Mansion will be open for this exhibit from 1 to 4 p.m. today; 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday; and 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

For more information, call 334-2470 or go to www.independenceia.org/library.

