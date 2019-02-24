INDEPENDENCE — People can visit the Independence Public Library’s One Book One Independence suitcase exhibit inside the historic Lee Mansion.
It centers of historical figures in Independence and stems from the OBOI 2019 selection “What She Left Behind” by Ellen Marie Wiseman.
“Suitcase Exhibit: Independence Historical Figures” features suitcases containing memorabilia from the lives of some of the most prominent citizens of historic Independence, including Mayor Daniel S. Lee, local entrepreneur and racehorse owner Charley Williams, artist Robert Tabor, and others.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Lee Mansion will be open for this exhibit from 1 to 4 p.m. today; 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday; and 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
For more information, call 334-2470 or go to www.independenceia.org/library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.