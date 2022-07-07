Sugar Daddys to perform free concert Wednesday at Allison's Wilder Park

ALLISON — Sugar Daddys Jazz Band will perform 7 p.m. Wednesday, kicking off free concerts at Wilder Park.
The group, celebrating its 35th anniversary, plays Dixieland, jazz, big band and swing. It has performed at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, the Metro Community Concert Series, Waverly Heritage Days, the Shell Rock Swing Show and various fundraising events. Dawn Sunberg will be featured vocalist
Maid-Rites, hot dogs, walking tacos, pies, and other desserts will be served by Lizzy Lous. The city’s park board will sell popcorn and assorted drinks. Bring a lawn chair for seating.