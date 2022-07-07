 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sugar Daddys to perform free concert Wednesday at Allison's Wilder Park

The Sugar Daddys Jazz Band

The Sugar Daddys Jazz Band.

ALLISON — Sugar Daddys Jazz Band will perform 7 p.m. Wednesday, kicking off free concerts at Wilder Park.

The group, celebrating its 35th anniversary, plays Dixieland, jazz, big band and swing. It has performed at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, the Metro Community Concert Series, Waverly Heritage Days, the Shell Rock Swing Show and various fundraising events. Dawn Sunberg will be featured vocalist

Maid-Rites, hot dogs, walking tacos, pies, and other desserts will be served by Lizzy Lous. The city’s park board will sell popcorn and assorted drinks. Bring a lawn chair for seating.

