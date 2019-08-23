{{featured_button_text}}
The Sugar Daddys

CEDAR FALLS — The Sugar Daddys Jazz Band, led by David Smith, will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Overman Park.

This is the final program offered in the “August Ensembles” concert series sponsored by the Friends of Cedar Falls Band.

There is free admission, street and lot parking, handicapped accessibility, and restrooms. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfort.

In case of rain, concerts may be delayed or moved into the band hall at 211 Washington St. For more information, call 266-1253, or go to www.cedarnet.org/cfband.

