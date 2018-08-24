CEDAR FALLS — The Sugar Daddys Big Band, led by David Smith, will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Overman Park downtown.
The University of Northern Iowa School of Music associate professor Tina Su will be featured soloist on French horn. Also, Catlin Allan and Addyson Clark will be featured on vocal numbers.
This is the final “August Ensembles” concert of the summer. Admission is free.
In case of rain, concerts may be delayed or moved into the band hall at 211 Washington St.
