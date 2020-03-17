Suffrage panel, brunch canceled
0 comments

Suffrage panel, brunch canceled

  • 0
Local News Forecast logo

The League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties has canceled their March 28 brunch and suffrage panel, "Hard Won, Not Done: Achievements and Challenges" focused on the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News