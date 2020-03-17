Suffrage panel, brunch canceled

The League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties has canceled their March 28 brunch and suffrage panel, "Hard Won, Not Done: Achievements and Challenges" focused on the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote.
