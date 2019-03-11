QUASQUETON --- Four people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 in Buchanan County Saturday.
The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said the crash, reported about 4:45 p.m., was located at the 258 mile marker of Highway 20.
According to the investigation, a 1989 Buick Electra operated by Emma Schmidt, no age given, of Oelwein, was westbound on the highway and slowed for other slow traffic ahead. A 2008 Chrysler Sebring operated by Riley Kolthoff, no age given, of Independence, was also westbound and was unable to slow in time to avoid striking the rear of the Schmidt vehicle.
Schmidt and three passengers in her vehicle were transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence with minor injuries. Kolthoff was also transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence with minor injuries.
This accident remains under investigation and charges are pending. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Quasqueton Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.