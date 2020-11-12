'Substantial uncontrolled spread' of COVID-19 in Bremer Co., health officials say

BREMER COUNTY -- Calling the situation "desperate," the Bremer County Health Department is urging residents to wear masks, social distance and wash their hands well and often as the county's coronavirus positivity rate neared 30%.
The Monday press release was sent by administrator Lindley Sharp after consultation with area hospitals, clinics and long-term care facilities as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.
"The fact that (cases) haven't slowed down any ... and the resources and workforce, specifically with long-term care facilities, we felt it was necessary to get that out for citizens to be vigilant again," she said.
The release noted cases and hospitalizations are on the rise, and called Bremer County's now-29.8% positivity rate "substantial uncontrolled spread."
"There is a desperate need to slow the spread, flatten the curve and protect our communities and populations," the release read.
That's echoed by Heidi Solheim, chief operating officer at Waverly Health Center, who said the critical access hospital was "at capacity," trying to manage its staffing and 21 medical and surgical beds as a large volume of people seek coronavirus tests at its walk-in clinics.
"It's been hardly two weeks, where it's been this giant switch flipped," Solheim said. "For the last week or so it's hitting us hard, where (every clinic or hospital) pretty much across the board is full or near full."
She asked those who don't need immediate medical attention and just want a coronavirus test to use Test Iowa facilities, though Iowa's governor has said those sites are also overwhelmed. Those who were sick, however, are encouraged to visit a hospital or clinic.
"We're not even seeing an end in sight -- it's still just climbing up," Solheim said. "It's amazing how quickly things have changed for us."
In the face of those numbers, Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday endorsed a mask mandate, but only for groups larger than 25 people indoors or 100 people outdoors, with schools and churches exempt. She said the mandate would not be in effect at the state football playoffs this week and next in Black Hawk County.
The Bremer County Board of Supervisors has so far not issued a countywide mask mandate, nor has the county's largest city of Waverly, though the Waverly City Council does require masks inside city-owned buildings.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its coronavirus guidance Tuesday to officially note that "non-valved multi-layer cloth masks" prevent transmission of coronavirus.
The lack of restrictions has left citizens of Bremer County to their own devices on whether and when to wear masks and socially distance.
"We're in this position because we all haven't been making really good decisions," Solheim said, noting she was particularly worried about staffing levels. "Right now, we're holding our own and just keeping our fingers crossed it doesn't fall apart."
But Solheim and Sharp noted there is still time to turn it around.
"I realize we're all fatigued from COVID, but now is the time we need to really start ramping up again," Sharp said. "If you cannot maintain a 6-foot distance, make sure you wear a mask. Avoid those large gatherings, practice good hygiene and please, please stay home when you're sick."
