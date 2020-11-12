'Substantial uncontrolled spread' of COVID-19 in Bremer Co., health officials say

BREMER COUNTY -- Calling the situation "desperate," the Bremer County Health Department is urging residents to wear masks, social distance and wash their hands well and often as the county's coronavirus positivity rate neared 30%.

The Monday press release was sent by administrator Lindley Sharp after consultation with area hospitals, clinics and long-term care facilities as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.

"The fact that (cases) haven't slowed down any ... and the resources and workforce, specifically with long-term care facilities, we felt it was necessary to get that out for citizens to be vigilant again," she said.

The release noted cases and hospitalizations are on the rise, and called Bremer County's now-29.8% positivity rate "substantial uncontrolled spread."

"There is a desperate need to slow the spread, flatten the curve and protect our communities and populations," the release read.

That's echoed by Heidi Solheim, chief operating officer at Waverly Health Center, who said the critical access hospital was "at capacity," trying to manage its staffing and 21 medical and surgical beds as a large volume of people seek coronavirus tests at its walk-in clinics.