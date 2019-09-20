DENVER — The 39th annual Dr. E. H. Stumme Art and Photography Show will be Nov. 9 through 14 at the Denver Public Library.
Stumme was a longtime Denver physician who was instrumental in starting a library in Denver in 1960. He served as the first president of the library board of trustees.
Artists and photographers in the Cedar Valley are welcome to submit their work to the show. Professionals, amateurs and students can enter.
There is no entry fee, and ribbons will be awarded in the following two-dimensional mediums: opaque painting (oils and acrylics), transparent painting (watercolors), drawing (ink, pastel, pencil), mixed medium, digital and photography.
Work must be framed and ready to hang, with the exception of works on canvas and student work.
A reception is set for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14. The public is invited to enjoy refreshments while mingling with the artists and photographers.
Those interested in submitting work may contact the library at 984-5140 or email kplatte@denver.lib.ia.us for an entry packet. Deadline to submit work is Nov. 7.
