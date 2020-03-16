Subculture Skateboards lands in Cedar Falls with grand opening, competition

CEDAR FALLS – The skateboarding community in the Cedar Valley is alive and well thanks to several community members determined to keep the sport rolling. Continuing the momentum of the recent approval from the city of Waterloo to build a new $400,000 skatepark, two Cedar Falls skateboarding enthusiasts are kicking it up another notch.

Jason Surratt, and his son, Geoffrey Surratt, a senior at Cedar Falls High School, hosted the grand opening of their new skate shop Subculture Skateboards on Sunday. Jason Surratt said he helped his son Geoffrey Surratt, 18, open the shop in downtown Cedar Falls at 510 State St. Suite B, but Geoffrey Surratt will be running the store.

“This is the best thing to happen for skateboarding in this city,” said Zakkia Shorter, 18, of Waterloo. “This is the first time we’ve had a shop, and we’re about to get a new skatepark too. I haven’t seen this many people in this area skating for a long time.”

At least 100 skateboarders attended the celebration that included a competition in the parking lot for skaters of all ages and skill levels.

Jason Surratt said it was important for them to be inclusive of all skaters because “the youth and the beginners are the backbone of skateboarding in years to come.”