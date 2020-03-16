Subculture Skateboards lands in Cedar Falls with grand opening, competition

CEDAR FALLS – The skateboarding community in the Cedar Valley is alive and well thanks to several community members determined to keep the sport rolling. Continuing the momentum of the recent approval from the city of Waterloo to build a new $400,000 skatepark, two Cedar Falls skateboarding enthusiasts are kicking it up another notch.
Jason Surratt, and his son, Geoffrey Surratt, a senior at Cedar Falls High School, hosted the grand opening of their new skate shop Subculture Skateboards on Sunday. Jason Surratt said he helped his son Geoffrey Surratt, 18, open the shop in downtown Cedar Falls at 510 State St. Suite B, but Geoffrey Surratt will be running the store.
“This is the best thing to happen for skateboarding in this city,” said Zakkia Shorter, 18, of Waterloo. “This is the first time we’ve had a shop, and we’re about to get a new skatepark too. I haven’t seen this many people in this area skating for a long time.”
At least 100 skateboarders attended the celebration that included a competition in the parking lot for skaters of all ages and skill levels.
Jason Surratt said it was important for them to be inclusive of all skaters because “the youth and the beginners are the backbone of skateboarding in years to come.”
The new shop provides area skateboarders the opportunity to try out new boards and accessories in person without having to shop online or drive out of town. Merchandise from local bands also is available at the shop, including T-shirts, hats and stickers from area punk rock, heavy metal and hip-hop groups.
“Even on a cold March day like this, you’ve got so many kids out here — there’s some value to that,” said CedarLoo Skateboard Association President Brian Helmrichs. “Having a shop like this in town is another sign the community supports this.”
The CedarLoo Skateboard Association is a nonprofit organization that was formed by area residents who believe rebuilding the Waterloo skatepark will benefit Exchange Park, area youths and the community.
Zach Pacis, who moved to the Cedar Valley from California nine years ago, said skateboarding in the area is booming.
“The community was big – it was pretty popular. A lot of people skated at the Waterloo skatepark at Exchange, but then it flooded and the scene died.” Now it’s gaining popularity again, and it’s good to see,” Pacis said, noting the local scene is friendly and welcoming. “There’s quite the camaraderie with skaters. No matter how good or if someone is new, we hype each other up and are each other’s motivation.”
Thirteen-year-old Drake Wetlaufer of Cedar Falls agreed.
“It’s a community type thing. It’s just fun,” he said.
Several area businesses donated prizes for Sunday’s competition, including Oh My Grill, Chad’s Pizza, Red Owl Tattoo, Know UR Roots and No Safety of Ames.
The shop is open seven days a week from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The store will open at 11 a.m. each day during the summer.
For more information, call 529-7818. Find Subculture Skateboards on Facebook and on Instagram at subculture_sk8.