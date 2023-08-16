LA PORTE CITY — It’s a blue-sky summer morning at Robert and Ellen Stwalley’s farm in rural La Porte City.

A flock of exotic chickens cluck and herd their baby chicks around an enclosure while several roosters strut and occasionally crow. Their noisemaking muffles any sound from Robert’s 16 active bee colonies arranged in a nearby sunny clearing.

Draw a little closer, though, and the hives are humming. The air nearly vibrates as dozens upon dozens of busy worker bees buzz in and out of the hives – stacked bee box towers of varying heights.

Each colony contains between 30,000 and 60,000 bees. Tall stacks of bee boxes can house 50,000 to 60,000 bees, while smaller hives are home to around 30,000. “It 100% depends on the queen. A queen can lay 1,000 to 1,500 eggs a day,” says Robert, a business and industry trainer at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo.

Inside the hives, worker bees tend the queen and her brood – eggs, larvae and pupae. Meanwhile, other workers are foraging the landscape for nectar and pollen, vital food for the entire colony – and for the Stwalley’s honey business.

Heat and humidity raises the internal temperature inside the hives and bees quickly become cranky and aggressive. Already, the thermometer pegs in the mid-80s.

“There’s one where the bees sound really agitated. I’d steer clear of that one,” Ellen tells her husband as he steps up to a tall stack of boxes. Robert settles a round white beekeeping hat on his head, pulling the protective veil around his face and neck. White clothing traditionally is worn because it keeps bees from becoming aggressive.

He ignites a metal bee smoker, using pine needles and grass to create smoke.

“Smoke is supposed to calm bees, but actually it makes them think their hive is on fire and forces them to gorge on a last meal in the hive. When they come out, they’re so heavy that they’re slow to respond and the smoke keeps them disoriented,” he explains, waving the smoker around the boxes and their openings.

“I don’t have any mean bees, and I don’t do anything stupid either. They land on me, but I haven’t been stung that often. My rules are go slow and keep good bees.”

The beekeeper puts down the smoker, grabs a hand-crafted tool from his jeans pocket and begins carefully prying apart the layered boxes. “The boxes get glued together,” he says, describing how propolis, a waxy substance made by bees, hardens around box rims.

A single colony can produce up to 100 pounds of honey each year. Surprisingly, an average worker bee makes only about 1/12 teaspoon of honey in its lifetime, according to experts.

Robert visits his hives every 10 to 14 days to check on hive health and honey production. “Checking on the bees can’t be a daily thing. You get out here too much and that puts too much pressure on the hives, and they’ll leave.”

He keeps an eye out for Varroa mite infestations which can harm a hive, impairing movement and flight and reducing lifespans as well as reducing weight of worker bees. He uses organic treatments on his colonies.

The pounds of honey produced by his colonies are never heated or pasteurized and are sold as “pure, raw and unfiltered honey” in jars and plastic bears. Ellen makes and sells a limited quantity of lotion bars in six fragrances, lip balm and beard balm.

“When it gets close to goldenrod season in August and early September, I stop taking the honey so the colonies have food to survive the winter,” Robert says.

Stwalley Bee Co. sells products online and at several street and farmers’ markets, including the Urban Farmers Market in downtown Waterloo, as supplies last.

“We formed our company in 2019 because we had too much honey. We first began participating in farmers’ markets in Reinbeck and Evansdale, and then the Urban Market and in Dunkerton,” Ellen says.

“It’s still a hobby for us, not a business.”

Robert started his first hive in 2014. He’s had as many as 25 active hives.

“My wife begged me not to start beekeeping,” he says, with a smile. In fact, Ellen is leery of bees. “But Ellen and our daughter have allergies so bad, and I read that you should eat local honey to treat local allergies. I decided to give it a try.”

He watched dozens of YouTube how-to videos on beekeeping and “learned a lot by the seat of my pants.” Then he took a beekeeping class at HCC over the winter months. “It was a good class to learn the basics and what it takes to get started. It wrapped up in early spring, and I was ready to start my first colony.”

Robert ordered three pounds of bees and a queen that arrived inside a wire box, kept alive and hydrated with sugar syrup until they were hived. “That first year, the bees died,” he says.

Far from discouraged, Robert purchased more bees, some from a supplier in Perry. “They came in a cardboard box and before I got home, some were flying around in the van. I had no idea how deep the rabbit hole would go when I started. But a man always wants to make it bigger and better,” he says, laughing.

Over the years, Robert has become adept at making his own splits each spring – halving a colony to create a new hive – and has begun expanding his bee population by creating queens. He also builds his own bee boxes, although he purchases several internal components. He joined a beekeeper club, too.

Three years ago, his colonies were decimated. “There were a lot of different factors. Of the 23 hives I had, only nine survived. I’d like to get up to 25 or 30 colonies, but it goes up and down.”

6 surprising facts about bees 1. Bees like to 'waggle dance' 2. Bees can use tools 3. Bee poop nearly caused a Cold War confrontation 4. Bumblebees get hangry 5. Humans have been exploiting honeybees for thousands of years 6. Some bees eat meat