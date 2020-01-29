Sturgis Falls theme, honorees named

CEDAR FALLS - The Sturgis Falls Celebration Board of Directors has announced the 45th annual Sturgis Falls Celebration, “Visions of Summer.”
For 2020, the board has selected the following dignitaries: James and Cynthia Kenyon as grand marshals. James and Leanna Zimmer will serve as host and hostess.
The 2020 Cornerstone Award will honor Taylor Veterinary Hospital.
Kate Brennen Hall has been named the 2020 poster artist. This is her second poster design to be selected. She grew up in the Cedar Valley, earned her AA degree from Hawkeye Community College, and went on to graduate from the Minneapolis College of Art & Design with an Honors Interdisciplinary Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Illustration + Printmaking.
For all things Sturgis Falls, follow the Celebration on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and visit the website,
SturgisFalls.org, for updates on the June 26-28 event. 2019 Sturgis Fallsl photos
062919kw-sturgis-falls-07
People dress up as they participate in the Sturgis Falls Celebration parade on Saturday morning.
Kelly Wenzel
062919kw-sturgis-falls-08
Maverick Goecken leans over to give his girlfriend Nicole Sherwood a kiss as they lay in the shade during the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Saturday afternoon.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
062919kw-sturgis-falls-02
Zoey Olson, 6, spreads her arms out as she enjoys a ride on the carousel during the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Saturday afternoon.
Kelly Wenzel
062919kw-sturgis-falls-03
Bonnie Walker throws a basketball to try and win a large stuffed animal while playing the Lay Up game during the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Saturday afternoon.
Kelly Wenzel
062919kw-sturgis-falls-04
Kids play the ring toss game during the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Saturday afternoon.
Kelly Wenzel
062919kw-sturgis-falls-05
A man helps carry a large American flag during the Sturgis Falls Celebration parade on Saturday afternoon.
Kelly Wenzel
062919kw-sturgis-falls-06
Jackson Hartman, 2, leans on the window instead Tony's as he watches the Sturgis Falls Celebration parade on Saturday morning.
Kelly Wenzel
062919kw-sturgis-falls-01
Ella Whittenburg, 8, wipes her face after spraying herself with a spray fan to keep cool during the Sturgis Falls Celebration parade on Saturday morning.
Kelly Wenzel
062919kw-sturgis-falls-09
Kids jump on large trampolines during the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Saturday afternoon.
Kelly Wenzel
062919kw-sturgis-falls-10
Kids splash water on the crowd to cool them off during the Sturgis Falls Celebration parade on Saturday morning.
Kelly Wenzel
062919kw-sturgis-falls-11
Bob Dorr performs with Blue 2 band during the 2019 Sturgis Falls Celebration.
Kelly Wenzel
062919kw-sturgis-falls-12
A dog walks in the Sturgis Falls Celebration parade on Saturday morning.
Kelly Wenzel
