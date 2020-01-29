Sturgis Falls theme, honorees named

For 2020, the board has selected the following dignitaries: James and Cynthia Kenyon as grand marshals. James and Leanna Zimmer will serve as host and hostess.

Kate Brennen Hall has been named the 2020 poster artist. This is her second poster design to be selected. She grew up in the Cedar Valley, earned her AA degree from Hawkeye Community College, and went on to graduate from the Minneapolis College of Art & Design with an Honors Interdisciplinary Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Illustration + Printmaking.