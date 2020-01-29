Sturgis Falls theme, honorees named
Sturgis Falls theme, honorees named

CEDAR FALLS - The Sturgis Falls Celebration Board of Directors has announced the 45th annual Sturgis Falls Celebration, “Visions of Summer.”

For 2020, the board has selected the following dignitaries: James and Cynthia Kenyon as grand marshals. James and Leanna Zimmer will serve as host and hostess.

The 2020 Cornerstone Award will honor Taylor Veterinary Hospital.

Kate Brennen Hall has been named the 2020 poster artist. This is her second poster design to be selected. She grew up in the Cedar Valley, earned her AA degree from Hawkeye Community College, and went on to graduate from the Minneapolis College of Art & Design with an Honors Interdisciplinary Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Illustration + Printmaking.

For all things Sturgis Falls, follow the Celebration on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and visit the website, SturgisFalls.org, for updates on the June 26-28 event.

