Sturgis Falls Kids Parade is Friday

People dress up as they participate in the Sturgis Falls Celebration parade in 2019.

CEDAR  FALLS -- Sturgis Falls will hold its 27th annual Kids Parade for children ages 12 & under at 4:45 p.m. Friday at Lincoln Elementary School. 

Participants are encouraged to wear costumes and incorporate wagons or strollers into their overall look. All contest winners will receive awards at 5 p.m. at the Kidsway Big Top Stage immediately following the parade.

Brad Jacobson’s State Farm Insurance is sponsoring the parade and judging the contest winners.

The Big 3 Wheel 500 race will take place right after the children’s parade for children 2-5 years old. Bring a bicycle or big wheel along with your bike helmet.

