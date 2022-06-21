Sturgis Falls Kids Parade is Friday

Courier staff
CEDAR FALLS -- Sturgis Falls will hold its 27th annual Kids Parade for children ages 12 & under at 4:45 p.m. Friday at Lincoln Elementary School.
Participants are encouraged to wear costumes and incorporate wagons or strollers into their overall look. All contest winners will receive awards at 5 p.m. at the Kidsway Big Top Stage immediately following the parade.
Brad Jacobson’s State Farm Insurance is sponsoring the parade and judging the contest winners.
The Big 3 Wheel 500 race will take place right after the children’s parade for children 2-5 years old. Bring a bicycle or big wheel along with your bike helmet.
Photos: College Hill Arts Festival returns to UNI
CHAF 1
A man observes the work of Tracy Sadlo at her fine art photography booth at he 42nd College Hill Arts Festival in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CHAF 2
Cindy Bengston, left, and Connie Steffen, both of Waterloo, look at the glass pieces on display at Jon Offutt's boot at the 42nd College Hill Arts Festival in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CHAF 3
Jonas Christman of Cedar Falls, 9, looks at the mixed media pieces on display at Sean and Trang Nguyen Cusick's booth at the 42nd College Hill Arts Festival in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CHAF 4
Albert Tanko of North Branch, Minn. shows Melanie Middleton of North Carolina one of his sun-catchers at his Creative Nutworks booth at the 42nd College Hill Arts Festival in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CHAF 5
A visitor holds one of Albert Tanko's sun-catchers up in the sunlight to see through the stained glass in one of his pieces at his Creative Nutworks booth at the 42nd College Hill Arts Festival in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CHAF 6
Visitors at the 42nd College Hill Arts Festival in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CHAF 7
Visitors browse the artwork at David Barthel's photography booth at the 42nd College Hill Arts Festival in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CHAF 8
Visitors at the 42nd College Hill Arts Festival in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CHAF 9
Children make their own art at the Hearst Center for the Arts' activity center at the 42nd College Hill Arts Festival in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
