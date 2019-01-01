CEDAR FALLS -- The Sturgis Falls Celebration Board of Directors is announcing the 44th annual Sturgis Falls Celebration will be themed “Happy Trails.”
For 2019, the Cedar Trails Partnership will be honored as the sole dignitary entity for the celebration. Established in 1995 as a 501c3 non-profit organization, representatives from the partnership began attending meetings and public hearings of the Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization in order to stay informed about trail funding opportunities. The focus of the CTP has remained on trail advocacy, with a representative serving on the MPO, its technical committee and enhancement committee, as well as organizing the annual trails festival and the volunteer Cedar Trail Patrol, which provides security and assistance to trail users.
Alyssa Schmidt has been named the 2019 Poster Artist. Schmidt was inspired by her time on the trails as a member of the Cedar Falls High School Track and Cross Country teams. She is a 2017 Cedar Falls High graduate and is studying graphic design at Hawkeye Community College.
For all things Sturgis Falls, follow the celebration on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and visit the website, SturgisFalls.org, for updates on the June 28-30 event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.