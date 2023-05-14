CEDAR FALLS — The Sturgis Falls Celebration Parade is nothing without the impressive people recognized for their volunteerism and involvement who help kick off the event.

Dave Deaver has been named grand marshal for his work in the community. He is a member of the Cedar Falls High School class of 1970 and a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa.

The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. June 24 at Eighth and Clay streets. It ends at Fifth and Franklin streets.

Deaver will be among about 30 people recognized for their contributions as volunteers and leaders from Cedar Falls and surrounding communities. They’ll be passengers in convertibles at the front of the parade before the rest of the procession follows at 10 a.m. The event lasts about two hours, one of the highlights of the three-day festival June 23-25.

“We’re excited because we had a lot of great candidates and feel like this will be a fun group who will bring out a really great crowd,” said Parade Director Rose Miller.

Deaver, the 2010 Cedar Falls Representative Citizen of the Year, spent two decades leading the parade float judging. Away from Sturgis, he built a career in banking and any free time left was allotted toward his community.

His resume includes the founding of the Cedar Falls Schools Foundation and the transition of the Cedar Falls Civic Foundation into a community foundation.

He has served many organizations: Cedar Falls Community Schools, working to pass the new high school bond referendum; Cedar Falls Public Library board of trustees, working to get a new library built; and the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Symphony, working to build the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. He spent with the Lions Club, Cedar Falls Community Theatre, Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, Community Main Street, NewAldaya Lifescapes and his church.

Dozens of recommendations were considered in selecting the parade dignitaries.

Bill and Kim Salmon were named the parade’s host and hostess as the perfect people to welcome visitors to Cedar Falls. Bill’s life revolved around playing and coaching football. Kim’s work led to successful moves and transitions for hundreds of people to Western Home Communities.

The Cornerstone Award was given to The United States Marine Corps Band as a vital part of the celebration. Since 1941, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band has performed at more than 50,000 events both military and civilian.

The celebration’s cover artist is Emerson Ladage, 10, who just finished up fourth grade at Hansen Elementary School. Her drawing of a jewel and a crown represents the theme of 2023, “The Crown Jewel.”

Scholarship recipients are Lejla Mehmedovic, a 2023 graduate of Cedar Falls High School. She had a cumulative 4.19 GPA. She also volunteers at local hospitals and participates in several sports and mosque activities.

Matthew Corrigan is the other scholarship winner. A 2023 graduate of Waterloo West High School, he earned a 3.87 GPA while working part-time and volunteering at MercyOne. Additionally, he participated in church, athletics, Boy Scouts, and Hawkeye Community College’s dual enrollment program.

Other dignitaries will include the Sturgis mascot Willie S. Wonderful, and event cofounders Rosemary Beach and Judy Cutler, as well as state and local officials.

All the dignitaries will join Cedar Falls native and NASA astronaut Raja Chari at the opening of the parade. Chari was recently announced as the celebrity grand marshal.

“The service groups that assist us in putting this celebration and parade together are unbelievable,” said Miller. “Overwhelming sponsors and their generosity helps to make this celebration and parade happen. And I cannot say enough words to express the gratitude about the volunteers that work on this celebration and parade.”