CEDAR FALLS — Jay Stoddard predicts Raja Chari will receive a hero’s welcome at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Activities and events will take place in and around Overman Park and Gateway Park.

Chari, Cedar Falls’ own NASA astronaut and a colonel in the U.S. Air Force, will serve as celebrity grand marshal for the Sturgis Falls Celebration parade, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

“I’m expecting a record crowd to line the parade route for Chari. I think, without question, kids are going to love seeing him in the parade, and the city is welcoming him with open arms,” said Stoddard, Sturgis Falls Celebration board president and event organizer.

Chari spent 177 days in orbit as commander of the NASA SpaceX Crew (3) mission to the International Space Station from Nov. 10, 2021, to May 6, 2022. He also made a nearly seven-hour spacewalk.

“We feel very fortunate to have him, and it’s one of those ‘can’t miss’ opportunities,” Stoddard said.

Chari will participate in several other events. On Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. he will share his path to becoming an astronaut in a presentation at the Cedar Falls Community Center. On Friday, Chari will speak from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Overman Park and receive the key to Cedar Falls. As the celebrity grand marshal, he’ll welcome the crowd at opening ceremonies at 6 p.m. Friday.

The parade of dignitaries, including Chari, begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The parade begins at Eighth and Clay streets and ends at Fifth and Franklin streets.

Chari grew up in Cedar Falls and graduated from Columbus High School in Waterloo, the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1999 and earned a master’s degree in aeronautics and astronautics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He graduated from NASA astronaut candidate school in 2020.

“The Crown Jewel” is the theme for the celebration, based on AARP’s choice of Cedar Falls as the “best place to retire in the U.S.,” said Stoddard. Rather than use a graphic designer for a logo, the board decided to “return to the old days. It’s a huge deal for Sturgis Falls, going back to the elementary schools and asking them for artwork illustrating our theme. Now we’ve put the family fun back into it, and we’ve gotten so many nice comments.”

Artwork by 10-year-old Emerson Ladage from Hansen Elementary Schools was selected. T-shirts with the logo will be available to purchase.

The 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band from Cherry Point, N.C., returns for the 23rd year. The Marine Aircraft Wind Band Ensemble will perform at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Overman Park, followed by the entire band at 7 p.m.

Stoddard is equally excited about other aspects of the 47th annual celebration.

“Crowds will be phenomenal. There’ll be great weather and plenty to do, including new Kidsway activities and the carnival that is always a favorite with families. It’s always jam-packed with kids after the parade.”

Gateway Park entertainment is at the top of his list, particularly the return of Sixteen Candles Band at 10 p.m. Saturday.

“These guys are the best cover band in the Midwest, bar none. They put on a great show, the crowd loves (them), and we’re glad they’re back after a four-year absence,” Stoddard said.

On Friday, Arch Allies’ new female lead singer will perform a Tina Turner tribute as part of their performance at 9:30 p.m. The weekend’s Gateway line-up also features Bad Habits, Ace Jones, the Schmidt Brothers, the Fabulous Truetones, Never The Less, the Snozzberries, Stackhouse, Heath Alan, Solid Ground, Sideshow Bob and Bob Dorr & Friends featuring Jeff Petersen.

Technological improvements promise to enhance the Gateway Park experience, Stoddard said. Unable to borrow equipment and personnel from the University of Northern Iowa, as in previous years, the board now has an IT expert who has installed a 25-foot wide new video wall that can be viewed in bright sunshine. There’s also a 30,000 lumen projector for the jumbotron.

“We love being able to do this because we can show all the sponsors and logos on the video wall much earlier in the day – it won’t have to be dark to see it – and the projector is so much brighter than what we had in previous years,” he explained.

The Iowa Army National Guard is providing volunteer members at Gateway Park entrances, acting as uniformed security.

“Some people don’t realize we have an armory here, and they wanted to step forward and have a presence. They’ll bring some artillery equipment and Humvees to display at the Gateway Market, too,” he said.

Additional security will be provided by volunteers from the Police Science Academy at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo.

Stoddard added that he plans to retire as board president in 2026. “It will be our 50th, and that’s the year I’m going to step down. I’m going to be 77 this year, and getting up there in years, it’s time to let younger people take over.”

Photos: 2022 Sturgis Falls Celebration and Parade Sturgis Falls Parade 12 Sturgis Falls Carnival 17 Sturgis Falls Parade 24 Sturgis Falls Carnival 19 Sturgis Falls Carnival 12 Sturgis Falls Carnival 21 Sturgis Falls Parade 1 Sturgis Falls Parade 30 Sturgis Falls Carnival 22 Sturgis Falls Carnival 3 Sturgis Falls Carnival 23 Sturgis Falls Carnival 1 Sturgis Falls Carnival 4 Sturgis Falls Carnival 8 Sturgis Falls Carnival 13 Sturgis Falls Carnival 20 Sturgis Falls Carnival 11 Sturgis Falls Parade 28 Sturgis Falls Parade 2 Sturgis Falls Parade 22 Sturgis Falls Carnival 14 Sturgis Falls Parade 9 Sturgis Falls Parade 18 Sturgis Falls Parade 14 Sturgis Falls Carnival 9 Sturgis Falls Parade 26 Sturgis Falls Parade 31 Sturgis Falls Parade 21 Sturgis Falls Parade 5 Sturgis Falls Parade 27 Sturgis Falls Carnival 2 Sturgis Falls Parade 17 Sturgis Falls Carnival 6 Sturgis Falls Carnival 7 Sturgis Falls Parade 25 Sturgis Falls Parade 6 Sturgis Falls Parade 7 Sturgis Falls Fri Sturgis Falls Parade 11 Sturgis Falls Carnival 5 Sturgis Falls Parade 16 Sturgis Falls Carnival 10 Sturgis Falls Parade 20 Sturgis Falls Parade 29 Sturgis Falls Parade 13 Sturgis Falls Parade 3 Sturgis Falls Parade 4 Sturgis Falls Parade Sturgis Falls Carnival 16 Sturgis Falls Parade 10 Sturgis Falls Parade 23 Sturgis Falls Carnival 18 Sturgis Falls Parade 8 Sturgis Falls Parade 15