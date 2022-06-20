Sturgis Falls Celebration, a one-of-a-kind Cedar Falls festival, kicks off Friday

CEDAR FALLS — The Sturgis Falls Celebration will mark its 46th year on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

And there’s one word the event’s board president Jay Stoddard, 75, constantly uses to describe the event he helped organize for decades and envisions still leading come the event’s 50th year.

That word is “unique.”

The event – named after William Sturgis, who in 1845 founded the Sturgis Falls community that later became the city of Cedar Falls – now includes everything from a food court, carnival, and pop-up market to parades, live music, beer, crafts, souvenirs, and lots of activities and entertainment across four parks.

Then there are other tidbits, he said, that make it memorable, like the one-of-a-kind dispenser that fills a beer cup through a hole at the bottom and perfectly up to the top.

Perhaps it’s the music of Arch Allies, America’s premier tribute band. Or this time, it may be all about Vic Ferrari, a festival favorite ensemble that will perform classic rock and a little country for the last time at Sturgis because of plans to call it quits later this year after a 35-year run.

“It’s like a thousand-piece puzzle that we have to put together each year,” said Stoddard.

But he believes it’s unlike any other event because of the logistics and planning that ensures the thousands of attendees have an enjoyable, stress-free experience.

That starts with the fact that a person doesn’t have to worry about breaking the bank because admission is free.

And it includes an immense amount of parking, along Lincoln Street from Cedar City Creamery to Dolly’s Taxi and Transport.

“The advantage of our event over others is we have the parking to handle everyone,” Stoddard said. “And believe me, it’ll all be taken.”

He and his board have the execution down to a “system,” with little hiccups to report each year. He said a large reason is because of all of the volunteers and the “integral” partnership with Cedar Falls Utilities.

“I was brought up by a family that taught me to give back,” said Stoddard. “Me and the 15 board members aren’t paid to do this,” he said.

Despite all the success, the long lines for the beer tickets was one aspect last year that he said led to “a lot of grief.”

Stoddard is happy to report that because of four new air-conditioned units he’ll be incorporating into the setup, there will be eight lines instead of three.

Another new feature this year will be a “VIP trailer” available to rent all day, with air conditioning, and a staircase leading to an upper deck.

While not new, Stoddard said one less thing an attendee has to worry about is getting from the parked car to the festival grounds.

Volunteers will again be helping transport attendees by golf carts to the carnival grounds and stage at Gateway Park off Lincoln Street.

And then the trams, pulled by pickup trucks, will be there to help people get over the Main Street Bridge to the other sector of the festival at Overman Park, and the surrounding streets: Franklin, Second, Third and Clay.

Besides walking, he said, those are the preferred ways to get from one side of the festival to the other because it’s “chaos to drive.”

The largest difference between what one may experience at Gateway Park and Overman Park is representative of this year’s theme — “For Kids of All Ages.”

The entertainment at Overman will be more family-oriented, and a person shouldn’t expect to see adult beverages in hand.

“The festival is not just for beer drinkers, it’s for the kids who are two years old, and those who are in their 90s,” he said.

And AARP, he notes, recently named the Sturgis Falls Celebration the “crown jewel” of Cedar Falls back when the nonprofit added the city to its list of “Best Places to Live and Retire Now” in November.

His favorite part of the festival also happens to be at Overman Park, where the Marine Corps Band will perform for the 22nd year in a row.

“They love coming here because of the sound they’re able to create,” he said. “I just feel very blessed to have them each year. It’s very patriotic. No other festival gets them as often as we do.”

What happens in the parks trickles into downtown, Stoddard said.

“Sturgis Falls will generate these restaurants’ and stores’ biggest sales for the entire year,” he said

Festivities are scheduled from 11 a.m. until midnight Friday; 10 a.m. until midnight Saturday; and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday.

In addition, the annual parade will begin downtown at 10 a.m. Saturday. Dignitaries will begin walking between 9:30 and 9:45 a.m.

The children’s parade is at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Merriam’s Midway Rides will open from 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday at Gateway Park.

More information can be found online at sturgisfalls.org.

