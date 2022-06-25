Sturgis Falls, Cedar Basin festivals attract thousands from all places, of all ages

CEDAR FALLS – After growing up in Cedar Falls, Amie McRoberts moved to Saipan, a 12-mile long island near Guam, where she's lived for more than a decade.
She brought her daughters to visit their family in her hometown so they could check out the Sturgis Falls Celebration and Cedar Basin Music Festival, three-day events that continue Sunday.
“This is the first time they’ll get to experience a real parade,” McRoberts said Friday. “They always say grandma lives on the biggest island in the world. It blows their mind that they’re here now.”
During the first day of the festivities, they watched a talent show in Overman Park.
“She wants to see what she’s up against,” quipped their grandmother, Cathy McRoberts, about one of her granddaughters, who dances in her spare time.
The festivals attract people from two minutes away and from several thousand miles away in the case of the McRobertses.
It’s common for the celebrations to serve as meeting places for family and school reunions.
Cindy Johnson of Dike is part of one of those families, with relatives coming from as far away as Texas to get together in Cedar Falls for the weekend festivities.
They meet in the same part of Overman Park each year and stake out the same downtown spot for the annual parade.
“We all at one time lived in Cedar Falls,” she said. “And this is one time when we get back together.”
Riders circle around in the Ferris Wheel at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
There’s something for everybody, no matter if it’s the first or 40th time taking part. Many families are especially appreciative of the wide array of music and food.
Common favorites were the desserts at the Donut Hut. And of course, on the music side, Maddie Poppe, season 16 winner of “American Idol,” performed at the celebration for the first time.
The parade attracts lots of people, and the family friendly area in Overman Park, geared toward “kids of all ages,” is also a big draw. But Overman Park is not where all the fun happens for kids. There’s also Gateway Park, where the rides and games are set up.
Kids were able to get within a few feet of Maddie Poppe as she performed on stage Friday night at the Cedar Basin Music Festival.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Another grandmother, Janet Lohrenz, traveled more than 200 miles from Sheldon, and on Saturday was on hand to see one of her granddaughters, Saylor Brown, 3, of Cedar Falls, pop her very first balloon with a dart and win a prize.
“I couldn’t believe it when she did it,” said Lohrenz. “I think she was surprised too.”
“I won a dark brown bear,” said Saylor. “He’s white on his belly and his name is Paw Patrol.”
Like many kids, Saylor was begging her grandmother for more chances to win in hopes of adding to her growing stash of prizes.
Mayor Rob Green waves to the crowds at The Sturgis Falls Parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Craig Folkers of Blair, Nebraska, was visiting his mother, Marlys, in Cedar Falls. Both were spending time Saturday afternoon listening to jazz next to the Ice House Museum.
She remembers when Cedar Falls first got word it would hold a festival of its own and join other Iowa cities with traditional big events, like Dike’s Watermelon Days or Ackley’s Sauerkraut Days.
“We were excited that there’d be something special to do over the summer like other towns,” Marlys said. “It took a lot of work to get this going.”
Another familiar face at the Cedar Basin Music Festival was Steve Aries of Cedar Falls, who for years has helped set up the sound for the bands.
Some years stand out more than others. This year’s festivals dealt with a few inches of rain overnight, leaving puddles of water on the grounds, but Aries recalls the days when the music festival was at Island Park and had to “weather some really bad storms.”
“We’d move all the equipment to the tent, and the bands would continue to play,” he said.
That sometimes was the entertainment, Aries quipped.
Sturgis Falls Parade 12
The AMVETS American carries a large American flag at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Audri Hicks of Cedar Falls, 5, smiles as she walks out of the fun house at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
The Cedar Falls Lions Club at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Riders circle around in the Zipper ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Riders enjoy the Tornado carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Riders enjoy the Tornado carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
The Union Baptist Crusaders drumline performs at the Sturgis Falls Parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
The Ruby Gymnastics Academy float at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
SlideShow Bob performs at the Gateway Park Stage at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Kids enjoy a carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Kids dance as SlideShow Bob performs at the Gateway Park Stage at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Kids enjoy a carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Riders circle around in the Ferris Wheel at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Riders enjoy a carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Kids play a water race game at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Riders enjoy the Tornado carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Riders enjoy the Tornado carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
The Cedar Falls High School Marching Band at the Sturgis Falls Parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Tommy Hawk of the Waterloo Black Hawks waves to the crowd at the Sturgis Falls Parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
The Cedar Falls Municipal Band performs at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Kids play a carnival game at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
The Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
The crowd watches as Cedar Falls Fire Department Engine 501 rolls through the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
The UnityPoint Health float at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Riders enjoy a carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
A child covers his ears as a large truck rolls through the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
The North Star Community Services float at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Zounds the One Man Band and Kinetic Entertainment performs at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
The Cedar Falls High School robotics team float at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
The University of Northern Iowa New Horizons Band performs at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Kids jump on trampolines during the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Plenty of people marched in the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Kids ride bumper cars at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Kids ride bumper cars at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
The Nazareth Lutheran Church float at the Sturgis Falls Parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Mayor Rob Green waves to the crowds at The Sturgis Falls Parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
The Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Kids play a carnival game at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
The Second Marine Aircraft Wing Band performs at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Riders circle around in the Ferris Wheel at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
A girl in the UnityPoint Health float blows bubbles at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Riders enjoy a carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Zounds the One Man Band and Kinetic Entertainment performs at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
The Ruby Gymnastics Academy float at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
The Taylor Veterinary Hospital float at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
The Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
The Cedar Falls Dance Team at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Zounds the One Man Band and Kinetic Entertainment performs at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Kids pile out of the fun house at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
The AMVETS Post 49 color guard at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Peet Junior High cheerleading performs at the Sturgis Falls Parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
The Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
The Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
The UnityPoint Health float at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
