Sturgis Falls, Cedar Basin festivals attract thousands from all places, of all ages

CEDAR FALLS – After growing up in Cedar Falls, Amie McRoberts moved to Saipan, a 12-mile long island near Guam, where she's lived for more than a decade.

She brought her daughters to visit their family in her hometown so they could check out the Sturgis Falls Celebration and Cedar Basin Music Festival, three-day events that continue Sunday.

“This is the first time they’ll get to experience a real parade,” McRoberts said Friday. “They always say grandma lives on the biggest island in the world. It blows their mind that they’re here now.”

During the first day of the festivities, they watched a talent show in Overman Park.

“She wants to see what she’s up against,” quipped their grandmother, Cathy McRoberts, about one of her granddaughters, who dances in her spare time.

The festivals attract people from two minutes away and from several thousand miles away in the case of the McRobertses.

It’s common for the celebrations to serve as meeting places for family and school reunions.

Cindy Johnson of Dike is part of one of those families, with relatives coming from as far away as Texas to get together in Cedar Falls for the weekend festivities.

They meet in the same part of Overman Park each year and stake out the same downtown spot for the annual parade.

“We all at one time lived in Cedar Falls,” she said. “And this is one time when we get back together.”

There’s something for everybody, no matter if it’s the first or 40th time taking part. Many families are especially appreciative of the wide array of music and food.

Common favorites were the desserts at the Donut Hut. And of course, on the music side, Maddie Poppe, season 16 winner of “American Idol,” performed at the celebration for the first time.

The parade attracts lots of people, and the family friendly area in Overman Park, geared toward “kids of all ages,” is also a big draw. But Overman Park is not where all the fun happens for kids. There’s also Gateway Park, where the rides and games are set up.

Another grandmother, Janet Lohrenz, traveled more than 200 miles from Sheldon, and on Saturday was on hand to see one of her granddaughters, Saylor Brown, 3, of Cedar Falls, pop her very first balloon with a dart and win a prize.

“I couldn’t believe it when she did it,” said Lohrenz. “I think she was surprised too.”

“I won a dark brown bear,” said Saylor. “He’s white on his belly and his name is Paw Patrol.”

Like many kids, Saylor was begging her grandmother for more chances to win in hopes of adding to her growing stash of prizes.

Craig Folkers of Blair, Nebraska, was visiting his mother, Marlys, in Cedar Falls. Both were spending time Saturday afternoon listening to jazz next to the Ice House Museum.

She remembers when Cedar Falls first got word it would hold a festival of its own and join other Iowa cities with traditional big events, like Dike’s Watermelon Days or Ackley’s Sauerkraut Days.

“We were excited that there’d be something special to do over the summer like other towns,” Marlys said. “It took a lot of work to get this going.”

Another familiar face at the Cedar Basin Music Festival was Steve Aries of Cedar Falls, who for years has helped set up the sound for the bands.

Some years stand out more than others. This year’s festivals dealt with a few inches of rain overnight, leaving puddles of water on the grounds, but Aries recalls the days when the music festival was at Island Park and had to “weather some really bad storms.”

“We’d move all the equipment to the tent, and the bands would continue to play,” he said.

That sometimes was the entertainment, Aries quipped.

