Sturgis Falls cancels for 2020

CEDAR FALLS - The Sturgis Falls Celebration Board of Directors announced Wednesday night that due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the 45th Annual Celebration will be canceled.

“The Board has been following the pandemic toll on our community and, like many summer celebrations, have been concerned from the beginning of the year how this would impact the summer of 2020,” said Jay Stoddard, board president. “Our concern for the health and welfare of all our patrons, vendors, participants and the many volunteers who help support the annual summer tradition is our focus.”

The theme “Visions of Summer;” the honoring of dignitaries James and Cynthia Kenyon as grand marshals and James and Leanna Zimmer as host and hostess; and, the presentation of the Cornerstone Award to Taylor Veterinary Hospital will be postponed until June 25-27, 2021.

Coordinators of events running concurrent with the Sturgis Falls weekend, such as Cedar Basin Music Festival, Cedar Valley Cyclists bike ride and the Cedar Falls Booster Club 5K and Half-Marathon will be announcing any postponements or cancellations independently.

While there has been discussion with other local entities about a late summer Cedar Falls gathering in Gateway Park, the board will make any such announcement at a later date.