CEDAR FALLS — In celebration of the city she loves, Vicki Reece will perform a song she wrote about Cedar Falls to local pianist Mick Staebell’s melody at Sturgis Falls on Saturday.
Reece, a Sturgis Falls emcee at Overman Park for 14 years, will introduce Saturday’s performers. Staebell will play at 5:45 p.m. followed by the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band. In between sets, Staebell and Reece will perform their duet.
Staebell, a 2014 inductee to Iowa Rock and Roll Association Hall of Fame, handed Reece a copy of his new CD, “The Instrumentals.” When Reece turned the dial up in her car to his original piece “Sunrise” she “became addicted to the melody.”
Reece said the music reminded her of Cedar Falls and inspired her to pen lyrics to the music, which she then handed to Staebell.
The two sat down at Reece’s piano, Staebell playing the tune as she sang. The two agreed to perform together following Staebell’s performance.
Song sheets will be handed out, and the audience is invited to join in celebrating their city.
Reece said the lyrics resonate with the heart of the city, and said it was “my little gift” to the people of Cedar Falls.
Lyrics for “Cedar Falls My Hometown”:
There’s a place I call home, Cedar Falls, Iowa
Gave me roots, let me roam, raised me up to stand very tall
Prairied past echoes hard work and right living
Hearts and hands, we join together in giving
Front porch swings, fireflies, bike trail joys, Cedar Falls
purple gold, black and red we will cheer one and for all
family, friends, shopping and eating on Main Street
concerts, arts, markets and schools always create
Who we are, not the same, different hues, different names
yet united and true, under skies ever so blue
the future promises hope joy and sorrow
my hometown guides me true north to tomorrow
