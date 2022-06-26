Sturgis descendant recognized at Cedar Falls' Sturgis Falls Celebration

CEDAR FALLS — There are two Sturgis celebrations taking place in the United States this weekend. Both the Sturgis Falls Celebration in Cedar Falls, and Sturgis Fest in Sturgis, Mich., began earlier in the week and end today.

Jackie Persing could only attend one. She chose Cedar Falls’ annual community festival, which is named after William Sturgis. He founded Sturgis Falls in 1845, which later became Cedar Falls.

Persing is Sturgis’ great grand-niece.

“This is my first visit to Cedar Falls, the first time I’ve attended the Sturgis Falls Celebration,” said Persing, who has served as president of the Sturgis Historical Society in Michigan. “Rosemary Beach has been inviting me to the celebration for a number of years, so I decided I would come out this year.”

She originally planned to attend the 2019 Sturgis Falls Celebration, but was diagnosed with breast cancer. In 2020, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m well now – kicked cancer to the curb, and I wanted to be there this year.”

She arrived in town Thursday afternoon. After a tour of the city with Julie Huffman-klinkowitz, curator and collections manager at the Cedar Falls Historical Society, Persing dined with Rosemary and Bob Beach. On Friday, she was introduced during festival opening ceremonies on the Overman Park stage.

“It’s fun to form that association and connection with her. She’s a delightful lady, and it was interesting to explore her family and get back to those earlier years in Cedar Falls’ history,” said Rosemary Beach.

While here, Persing also reunited with two former Michigan high school classmates, Ann and Gretchen Woodrick, who now reside in Cedar Falls.

“It’s a little reunion for us. Everyone wanted me to be a part of the Sturgis festivities, ride in the parade. But I just wanted to enjoy the parade, to enjoy the festivities. It’s kind of a vacation for me,” Persing said.

William Sturgis was the first permanent white settler in Black Hawk County. He arrived with his wife, Dorothy, in March 1845, following the Cedar River north from where they resided in Johnson County. He was impressed by the abundant sources of food, timber and water and thought it ideal for a mill site. According to Black Hawk County historical records, he claimed both the banks of the Cedar River and much of what is now downtown Cedar Falls, naming it Sturgis Falls.

Sturgis built his log cabin where the Ice House Museum now stands. The couple returned to Johnson County, bringing back their young daughter to Sturgis Falls. They had a second daughter in 1846. By 1847, there were 10 families living in Sturgis Falls.

The Sturgis family has a rich history, Persing said, including Williams’ grandfather, Amos Sturgis, who was made a captain by Gen. George Washington on a battlefield during the Revolutionary War.

Persing is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and has served as president of the Amos Sturgis DAR chapter in Michigan.

William Sturgis’ great-grandfather, Thomas, remained loyal to King George and his properties were confiscated by the new American government following the war. Thomas moved his family to Canada, where John Sturgis, William’s father, was born.

John fought on the American side during the War of 1812, but returned to Canada. William was born in 1817, and later, the family moved to Michigan. Eventually they settled in St. Joseph County, Mich., where the territorial governor declared the area “Sturgis Prairie,” shortened to “Sturgis,” according to historical documents.

In 1835, William Sturgis left home at 18 for the Black Hawk Purchase, or Iowa Territory. He initially settled near Iowa City before getting married and finding the family’s new home on the Cedar River. Sturgis eventually sold his mill site and 280-acre claim to John and D.C. Overman and John Barrick. In 1849, Sturgis Falls became Cedar Falls.

William continued moving westward, Persing said, to Montana, where he became a successful owner of sawmills, established a stage station and line, post office and Wells Fargo Co. Later he lived in New Mexico, Kansas and Florida.

“Then he was a rancher, opened a silver mine, had real estate,” she said. “He did a lot of different things in his life and was really very successful. He’s buried in Sturgis.

“It feels good that the name ‘Sturgis’ is still out there and recognized. It’s a point of pride for me and our family,” Persing added.

