CEDAR FALLS – The Sturgis Falls Celebration is inviting children ages 12 and under to participate in the annual children’s parade at 4:45 p.m. June 23 at Lincoln Elementary School, 321 West Eighth St.

Come wearing a favorite costume. Participants are welcomed to incorporate wagons or strollers into their overall look, as well. All contest winners will receive awards at 5 p.m. at the Kidsway Big Top Stage immediately following the parade.

Brad Jacobson’s State Farm Insurance is sponsoring and judging the winners for the contest this year. And be sure to stick around and get in on the Big 3 Wheel 500 race. It will immediately follow the children’s parade.

Bike Tech is hosting the race for children 2-5 years old. Be sure to bring a bicycle or big wheel along with a helmet.