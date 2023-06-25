CEDAR FALLS — The Sturgis Falls Celebration continues to be a high point of a lot of families’ summer.

Thousands flocked to the 47th annual festival Friday and Saturday.

Sometimes, it is things unique to the year that cause people to come out. Hometown astronaut Raja Chari – the celebrity grand marshal – got a lot of attention this year. But everyone has their own reasons for making the trip year after year, whether that’s a quick walk to the various attractions or traveling from a distance to return to the place they used to call home.

“Festivals create that community spirit and then maintain that sense of community and keep it strong,” said Ava Koester of Gladbrook, who’s lived in town around Cedar Falls. “Towns aren’t much fun to live in without them, and they are one of the great things about the summers in the Midwest.”

She remembers the days of running around to all the different parks, the flea market, meeting up with friends, listening to Saints All-Star Dixieland Band music, and eating turkey legs.

She’s can’t do as much as she used to do. But Koester, her husband, Paul, and friends continue to find ways to be “kids at heart.”

One of those acquaintances, Connie Malven of Waterloo, came with her husband, Bill, from Maynard. She had a daisy balloon creation from Zounds The Clown tied around her wrist and was playing around with astronaut-themed Raja Chari glasses.

They recollected Saturday about the parade they experienced in the morning and the talent show the night before while sitting under a tent in Overman Park to avoid scattered rain, listening to music, and enjoying various foods like rib sandwiches.

“We haven’t found food we don’t like,” quipped Paul Malven.

Everyone comes for something different. Sue Ruschill grew up in the area and now lives near Burlington. She came for family and the music. In particular, the Marine Corp Band is always entertaining and impressive, she said, and the Cedar Basin Music Festival gave them another reason to come out. Katie and the Honky Tonks, as well as Dry Run Creek, were among the favorite music groups.

It was the more popular 1990s country music that had her family singing along. Among the memorable numbers played was “The Race Is On” by Sawyer Brown, said her daughter, Emily Ruschill, of Des Moines.

The beef and grilled cheese from Cottonwood Canyon was among the food highlights.

“We’re enjoying the food, music and praying the rain stops,” said Sue Ruschill. “It’s something different to do every year. It’s the novelty of it for me at this point. I’m sure for the area though, the revenue is a bonus and it showcases what the area has to offer. In the last 50 years, Cedar Falls has grown by leaps and bounds. The downtown especially is so much different from the 1970s, and is such an improvement.”

And, of course, Sturgis Falls and the Cedar Basin Music Festival is a place for families to create memories.

“It’s one of the highlights of the year for everyone,” said Holly Malm, a Cedar Valley native and University of Northern Iowa graduate whose family travels from Colorado for the annual event. “We like watching the kids have so much fun.”

Malm and Aaron Mangel, another UNI alumnus, brought their three kids. They were enjoying the balloon animals.

Madeline, 6, walked proudly bearing an orange kitten named “Orange.” Audrey, 9, had a long blue snake called “Blueberry.” Their plans included listening to the jazz bands, visiting the Ice House Museum, and stopping for treats like funnel cakes and donuts.

The craft sales are another favorite event. In particular, the girls like checking out the dog clothes, jewelry and art.

“Since I was little, we’ve come back every year,” Malm said.

“Everybody has gone their separate ways over the years,” added Aaron Mangel. “This is the one place where you can catch up with everybody.”

The Sturgis Falls Celebration and the Cedar Basin Music Festival continue Sunday.

