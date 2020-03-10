Study, survey point out Black Hawk County health needs

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County residents think they’re overweight, drink too much and lack access to mental health care.

But those takeaways just skim the surface of a new community health needs assessment conducted by the county health department and local care providers looking for ways to improve the health of Cedar Valley residents.

“Overall we captured what we already sensed,” said public health director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, who released the results Monday.

The county Board of Health, Peoples Community Health Clinic, Cedar Valley United Way, MercyOne and UnityPoint Health worked together on the assessment over the past year.

They mined data sets to compare Black Hawk County with other areas of Iowa and the U.S. and surveyed more than 1,600 local residents on their habits and perceptions of the community related to health.

The stakeholders identified poverty, education, health behaviors and mental health and trauma as local priorities based on the assessment. But they are seeking more community input before using the information to develop a plan to address the shortfalls over the next three years.