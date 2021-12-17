 Skip to main content
Study names UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital one of top 50 cardiovascular hospitals

WATERLOO – UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital has been recognized as one of the nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals by Fortune and IBM Watson Health. The study included 951 hospitals with cardiovascular service lines and highlights top-performing facilities based on clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, financial performance and patient experience.

On the Top 50 list that includes hospitals from 24 states across the country, Allen Hospital is one of just two Iowa hospitals and one of 10 facilities classified as a community hospital. 

The winning hospitals were announced in Fortune. For more information, visit www.ibm.com/products/50-top-cardiovascular-hospitals.

unitypoint health-allen hospital logo
